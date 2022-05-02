Watch The Simpsons Online: Season 33 Episode 19

Was Shauna a good mentor to Lisa?

On The Simpsons Season 33 Episode 19, Lisa joined the marching band and immediately learned more about the past of the band.

Meanwhile, Homer became a craft beer brewer, but there was a lot of legal tape he had to break through to make the business a success.

Then there was Marge. How did she navigate her home being turned into a brewery?

Use the video above to watch The Simpsons online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.