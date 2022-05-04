Watch This Is Us Online: Season 6 Episode 15

What did Miguel hide from the family?

On This Is Us Season 6 Episode 15, Miguel's past and future came into focus at the end of his life.

Dealing With Rebecca's Health - This Is Us Season 6 Episode 15

The Pearsons reflected on his profound impact, and it was a rare moment for all of the family.

Meanwhile, the aftermath of Kate's wedding made it clear that some of the family had moved on.

Watch This Is Us Season 6 Episode 15 Online

Use the video above to watch This Is Us online right here via TV Fanatic.

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 15 Quotes

Miguel: Want to see a game. No matter where you see it.
Man: Son. Where you sit is all that matters.

I told you we'd make it. From a little seed to our first bloom. One day at a time.

Miguel

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 15

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 15 Photos

Miguel's Burden / Tall - This Is Us Season 6 Episode 15
Dealing With Rebecca's Health - This Is Us Season 6 Episode 15
Putting Rebecca to Bed - This Is Us Season 6 Episode 15
Taking Care of Rebecca - This Is Us Season 6 Episode 15
Their Golden Years - This Is Us Season 6 Episode 15
Miguel's Childhood - This Is Us Season 6 Episode 15
