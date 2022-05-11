Watch This Is Us Online: Season 6 Episode 16

What became of Rebecca Pearson?

On This Is Us Season 6 Episode 16, the Big Three joined forces to assess the needs of their mother.

On The Sidelines - This Is Us Season 6 Episode 16

In doing so, they also worked through their issues with one another, leaving them in a happy place ... for now.

Meanwhile, Kate's new husband was less than impressed about being put on the sidelines as things took a turn.

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 16 Quotes

Sophie: Oh wow, this place really is a time capsule, isn't it?
Beth: Tell me about it. I found some of my Tommy Girl perfume in the cabinet.
Philip: Maybe we should go back to the house. Perhaps we could be of service?
Beth: Oh, poor sweet naive Philip. You can't help those three. Nobody can. It's been seven days since Miguel died, so that means seven days for my husband's mind to spin out while he's trying to decide what's best for his mother.

Randall: How long is she going to be like this? Asking for Miguel?
Kate: It's only been a week.
Kevin: Has anyone seen Sophie? She was gone when I got out of the shower.
Randall: She went with Beth and Philip to get bagels. Beth said this sadness needs carbs.

