Boo, Bitch Trailer: Lana Condor is Stuck Between Life and Death in Netflix Comedy

Lana Condor has already earned a legion of fans for her work on Netflix's To All the Boys movie series on Netflix.

Now, the star is set to headline Boo, Bitch, a Netflix comedy limited series.

"Over the course of one night, a high school senior, who’s lived her life safely under the radar, seizes the opportunity to change her narrative and start living an epic life, only to find out the next morning… she’s a motherf*%king ghost," the logline reads.

Condor plays Erika Vu in the series.

The cast also includes Zoe Colletti (Fear the Walking Dead) as Gia, Mason Versaw (tick, tick… BOOM!) as Jake C., Aparna Brielle (A.P. Bio) as Riley, Tenzing Norgay Trainor (Liv and Maddie) as Gavin, and Jason Genao (On My Block) as Devon.

The series will premiere with all episodes on Friday, July 8.

Co-creators Erin Ehrlich (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and Lauren Iungerich (Awkward) will serves as showrunners, executive-producing alongside Condor, Jamie Dooner (On My Block), Jonathon Komack Martin (George Lopez) and Blake Goza (NFL Football Fanatic).

Co-creators Tim Schauer and Kuba Soltysiak are also co-executive producers on the highly anticipated series.

The good news about the series being limited is that we will get a complete story across eight episodes.

Far too often, shows are canceled without resolution, with Netflix saying goodbye to many series quickly after the launch.

As a result, it will be nice to watch the entire series, knowing the end has already been mapped out and is available to watch.

The trailer is a lot of fun, highlighting the pitfalls of high school as Erika tries to come to terms with her new normal, and what she can do to have a life again.

Check out the full trailer below.

Hit the comments with your thoughts on it below.

Personally, we think it looks like a blast!

