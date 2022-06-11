Charmed Reboot Concludes With Return to Halliwell Manor, Showrunners Tease Original Stars for Potential Season 5

Now, that's how you get fans talking.

For four seasons, The CW's Charmed reboot has forged its own path, taking viewers well away from the world of the original series.

However, Friday's emotional series finale concluded with one of the most shocking scenes ever.

The Charmed ones - Mel, Maggie, and Kaela - found a mysterious door that gave them pause.

“Are we sure about this? Another world? Other Charmed Ones?” Mel asked.

On the other side of the door, the witches found themselves at Halliwell Manor, aka the setting for the original series, which starred Holly Marie Combs, Shannen Doherty, Rose McGowan, and Alyssa Milano.

The sisters vowed to see who lived in the iconic location.

It was quite the scene -- and set-up -- for another season.

Unfortunately, fans will be waiting with bated breaths because The CW canceled the series after four seasons, meaning there will likely never be resolution.

In an interview with TV Line, the showrunners opened up about the decision to end the series on such an almighty cliffhanger.

Joey Falco said the creatives were well aware that the series was on the bubble, so they "wanted to end on something that could move forward but could also be a satisfying conclusion."

Falco added, "We wanted to eventually tie these universes together."

"We were going to do it in a much bigger, crazier way at a certain point, but since we knew there was a chance we were getting canceled, this was the sweet spot where we felt like we got to do what we’ve always wanted to do — make it a Charmed multiverse — but also end in a way that’s hopeful and satisfying and wraps up everyone’s emotions."

Cool, right?

The plan was to show how these universes were tied together in a potential fifth season, and co-showrunner Jeffrey Lieber said that meant reaching out to legacy cast members.

"We would have seen [which cast members were] around and amenable," Lieber shared.

"There were going to be phone calls made about which cast members are available and who’s willing to do it," Falco explained to TV Line.

"We had a very flexible plan based on [those logistics], but we never had those conversations because we weren’t going to have them until we got a pick-up. So we’ll never know who may or may not have made an appearance."

Despite small references here and there, the reboot has largely forgotten about the world that came before it.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.