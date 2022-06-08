Chrisley Knows Best Season 9 to Return as Planned After Couple's Conviction

USA Network is not pumping the brakes on Chrisley Knows Best just yet.

According to THR, the cable network is reportedly moving ahead with the reality series' ninth season, despite its two lead stars being slapped with fraud convictions this week.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty on all counts of bank fraud and tax evasion by a federal judge Tuesday.

They were indicted on 12 counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud, and conspiracy in 2019.

Todd previously hit out at the claims, alleging that Mark Braddock, a former employee was out for "revenge."

“He took a bunch of his phony documents to the U.S. Attorney’s office and told them we had committed all kinds of financial crimes, like tax evasion and bank fraud,” Chrisley claimed on Instagram in 2019.

“That got their attention all right, but once we had a chance to explain who he was and what he’d done to us, they realized it was all a bunch of nonsense and they sent him on his way."

"[He] persuaded a different set of investigators at the U.S. Attorney’s office not only to reopen the case but also to grant him immunity from prosecution for his own crimes and bring charges against us.”

According to the indictments, the pair inflated their net worth to be approved for loans at several banks, to the tune of at least $30 million between 2007 to 2012.

They reportedly sought smaller banks, and Todd filed for bankruptcy in 2012.

This bankruptcy erased $20 million in loan debt.

“They made up documents and they lie through their teeth to get whatever they want, whenever they want it,” Assistant US Attorney Annalise Peter said in court.

Braddock was present for the trial and alleged that he and Todd had "a personal relationship of an intimate nature."

Chrisley Knows Best is set to return on June 23 with the second half of its season.

It has snagged a renewal for Season 10 and NBCUniversal seems intent on continuing business with the stars... for now.

Todd and Julie Chrisley are set to be sentenced on October 6.

Do you think the series should be canceled?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.