Fargo Season 5 Casts Jon Hamm, Jennifer Jason Leigh & More!

FX is moving ahead with Fargo Season 5.

The highly-anticipated new season, penned by Noah Hawley, will have much star power when it premieres.

Jon Hamm (Mad Men) has landed the male lead role on the project, but plot details remain scarce.

Aside from the series being set in 2019, all we know is that the series will ask the following questions:

When is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn't yours?

It's a compelling enough hook, but it doesn't quite have the pizazz of prior seasons ... yet.

The franchise has notoriously been shrouded in secrecy until close to transmission to keep all of the plot lines as a surprise for viewers.

Hamm is, of course, well known for his role on Mad Men, but his other credits include Top Gun: Maverick, 20 Rock, The Town, and Baby Driver.

Hamm is on board to play a character named Roy.

Jennifer Jason Leigh is set as Lorraine, while Juno Temple is confirmed to be playing Dot.

Temple currently stars on the Apple TV+ original, Ted Lasso, which may or may not be ending with its forthcoming third season.

Temple also appears on the Paramount+ original series, The Offer.

Leigh, meanwhile, is well known for roles in Twin Peaks, Patrick Melrose, Atypical, and Lisey's Story.

Previous iterations of Fargo have neen known for their all-star cast members, and Fargo Season 5 is already shaping up to be a big one.

“Noah and Warren have delighted and inspired fans through four brilliant chapters of Fargo and we’re thrilled to announce with our partners at MGM a new chapter of what has become one of TV’s best and most acclaimed series," said FX's Erich Schrier when the season was picked up.

Michael Wright, President of Scripted Television at MGM added at the time:

“Noah Hawley is a masterful storyteller who has successfully created four wholly original seasons of one of the most brilliant series on television."

He continued, “[w]e cannot wait to see his vision for season five come to life with our partners at FX.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.