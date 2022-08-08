Stranger Things' Joe Keery Joins Fargo Season 5

We have some exciting news that is sure to send the minds of Stranger Things fans upside down.

Excuse the pun.

Joe Keery is leaving Hawkins behind temporarily to star in the upcoming fifth season of the FX original series Fargo.

The actor is set to play Gator Tillman.

We wish we could give some context on who that person is, but the hit series notoriously keeps everything under wraps until closer to transmission.

It's all part of the fun, we guess.

Also joining the cast are Lamorne Morris (New Girl) as Witt Farr and Richa Moorjani (Never Have I Ever) as Indira Olmstead.

The trio joins the previously announced Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

This season's logline reads as follows:

“‘Fargo’ has traveled through decades, cities and families, and the fifth installment will be no different:

Set in 2019, when is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?”

Past seasons have includes Chris Rock, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ewan McGregor, Billy Bob Thornton, Jean Smart, and more.

News of the fifth season broke in February.

“Showrunner Noah [Hawley] and executive producer Warren [Littlefield] have delighted and inspired fans through four brilliant chapters of Fargo, and we’re thrilled to announce with our partners at MGM a new chapter of what has become one of TV’s best and most acclaimed series,” Eric Schrier, president of FX Entertainment, said via statement at the time of the renewal.

MGM president of scripted television Michael Wright added, “Noah Hawley is a masterful storyteller who has successfully created four wholly original seasons of one of the most brilliant series on television … We cannot wait to see his vision for season 5 to come to life with our partners at FX.”

There is understandably a lot of excitement for the season ahead, especially given the impressive talent.

