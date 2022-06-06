FOX Fall Schedule Confirms Premiere Dates for 9-1-1, The Cleaning Lady, & More - Fantasy Island & 9-1-1: Lone Star Held for Midseason

FOX may be the last broadcast network to announce its fall schedule, but it's the first to announce premiere dates.

It's a relatively business as usual schedule, complete with some surprises.

We'll start with Fantasy Island.

After being set to premiere this summer, the series was bumped to the fall, but it's nowhere to be found on the network's schedule.

Instead, the series will now air at midseason unless FOX makes some changes before then.

The news is somewhat surprising, especially when you consider the series has plenty of episodes in the can.

9-1-1: Lone Star is also on tap for midseason, with The Cleaning Lady airing in its slot in the fall, out of 9-1-1.

New drama series, Monarch, which was bumped from midseason to the fall, will premiere Sunday, September 11.

The series will then move to Tuesdays out of The Resident two days later.

Thursdays are also getting a shake-up, thanks to the lack of Thursday night football on the network.

Hell's Kitchen will air in the 8 p.m. slot, while Welcome to Flatch has been moved to 9 p.m., with Call Me Kat closing out the night.

Sunday, Sept. 11

8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT: Monarch

Monday, Sept. 19

8 p.m.: 911

9 p.m.: The Cleaning Lady

Tuesday, Sept. 20

8 p.m.: The Resident

9 p.m.: Monarch (regular slot)

Wednesday, Sept. 21

8 p.m.: The Masked Singer

9 p.m.: Lego Masters

Sunday, Sept. 25

8 p.m.: The Simpsons

8:30 p.m.: The Great North

9 p.m.: Bob’s Burgers

9:30 p.m.: Family Guy

Thursday, Sept. 29

8 p.m.: Hell’s Kitchen

9 p.m.: Welcome to Flatch

9:30 p.m.: Call Me Kat

ACCUSED, ALERT, KRAPOPOLIS, GRIMSBURG, Housebroken, GORDON RAMSAY’S FOOD STARS, Next Level Chef (Season 2 premieres after Super Bowl), MasterChef (resuming current season), Beat Shazam (resuming current season), Crime Scene Kitchen, and Don’t Forget the Lyrics (resuming current season) are also on tap for midseason.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.