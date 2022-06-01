Gotham Knights Trailer: Batman is Dead in The CW's Latest Superhero Drama

The CW's latest superhero effort begins with a thud.

A new trailer for Gotham Knights begins with Harvey Dent (Misha Collins) revealing some shocking news to Batman's son Turner (Oscar Morgan).

"It's your father," Harvey says. "He's dead."

What a hook, right?

"My father believed that each of us could become a light and bring a new dawn to Gotham," Turner says at his father's memorial service.

"Batman is dead, and a powder keg has ignited Gotham City without the Dark Knight to protect it," reads the network's official description for the series.

"In the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, his adopted son Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan, De Son Vivant) is framed for killing the Caped Crusader, along with the children of some of Batman’s enemies: Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan, Days of Our Lives), an unpredictable fighter and skilled thief who was born in Arkham Asylum and abandoned by her father."

"Harper Row (Fallon Smythe, grown-ish), a streetwise and acerbic engineer who can fix anything, and her brother Cullen Row (Tyler DiChiara, The Virgin of Highland Park), a clever transgender teen who is tired of being polite and agreeable."

"With the charismatic and hard-charging District Attorney Harvey Dent (Misha Collins, Supernatural) and the GCPD hot on their trail, Turner will rely on allies including his best friend and formidable coder Stephanie Brown (Anna Lore, All American), and unlikely Batman sidekick Carrie Kelley (Navia Robinson, Raven’s Home)."

"But our Knights will soon learn there is a larger, more nefarious force at work within Gotham City," the logline continues.

"This team of mismatched fugitives must band together to become its next generation of saviors known as the GOTHAM KNIGHTS."

From Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, Gotham Knights is written by Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux and Natalie Abrams. Fiveash and Stoteraux will serve as showrunners and executive produce the series alongside Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.

Abrams also serves as co-executive producer. Danny Cannon directed and served as an executive producer on the pilot, along with David Madden.

The series is based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger.

Check out the full trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.