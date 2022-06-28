Hocus Pocus 2: The Sanderson Sisters Return in First Trailer

It's been a long time coming, but the Sanderson sisters are almost back on the screen.

Disney+ on Tuesday dropped the first trailer for the highly-anticipated Hocus Pocus 2.

The sequel will drop on Disney+ on September 30, just in time for Halloween.

The good news off the bat is that Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are back as Winifred, Sarah, and Mary, respectively.

"Lock up your children! "Yes, Salem, we're back!" Winifred says as the witches make their grand return after the black candle is lit once again.

"Looking for the stage?" a man asks, knowing full well that they are the Sanderson sisters.

"Always," Winifred responds as her sisters look equally as excited about whatever drama is in the cards.

The trailer introduces us to a new wave of students, played by Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo, and Lilia Buckingham.

All of them prepare for a Halloween ritual, which may or may not be the reason for the return of the Sanderson sisters.

A man named Gilbert (played by Sam Richardson) tells them that witches get their powers on their 16th birthdays.

The book and cat from the original 1993 flick are well and truly present in the trailer.

The rest of the cast includes Doug Jones, Hannah Waddingham, and Tony Hale.

Hocus Pocus 2 picks up 29 years after the original movie and finds the witches looking for revenge for the past.

“Now it is up to three high school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve,” the logline teases.

After so many teases about a future project set in the Hocus Pocus universe, it is a bit surprising to see the stars align to allow this movie to come to fruition.

The true test will be whether it can honor the legacy of the original and forge a path of its own.

Check out the trailer below.

Be sure to hit the comments with your thoughts.

This movie will get a lot of people talking.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.