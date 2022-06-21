Jen Lilley to Host GAC Family’s Great American Christmas in July

GAC Family will have plenty of Christmas movies this summer.

The cable network, described as "America’s family-friendly destination for holiday movies and seasonal rom-coms," today announced Jen Lilley (Royally Wrapped for Christmas, Days of Our Lives) is set to host the network’s first-ever Great American Christmas in July programming event.

The exciting event kicks off July 2 and features 24/7 Christmas movies throughout Independence Day weekend.

Fans of holiday romantic comedies will be able to celebrate Christmas early with encore presentations of GAC Family’s original Christmas movies, as well as first-look previews of all-new holiday films planned for Great American Christmas 2022.

Programming highlights for Great American Christmas in July include encores of Christmas Time Is Here, The Great Christmas Switch, A Christmas Star, Jingle Bell Princess, A Kindhearted Christmas, A Christmas Miracle for Daisy, Royally Wrapped for Christmas, Joy for Christmas, A Lot Like Christmas, Angel Falls Christmas, and Much Ado About Christmas.

The programming event also includes holiday movie fan-favorites, Debbie Macomber’s Mrs. Miracle, Debbie Macomber’s Call Me Mrs. Miracle, A Cinderella Christmas and A Match Made at Christmas.

GAC Family previously announced that Great American Christmas, the network’s holiday programming franchise, will return October 28 with an all-new slate of original Christmas movies.

Hallmark favorite, Jen, was confirmed to have a four-picture deal with GAC Family earlier this year, following in the footsteps of Danica McKellar, Trevor Donovan, and Candace Cameron Bure.

Former Crown Media CEO Bill Abbott runs the network, and if things continue the way they're going, most of the beloved Hallmark stars will be exclusively on GAC Family.

“Aside from being an immensely talented and hardworking actor, Jen is a generous and kindhearted person who is a perfect fit for GAC,” Abbott said in a statement to Deadline.

“Many of us on the GAC team have known Jen for years, and we are excited to welcome her to the family as we work together to bring even more entertaining movies to our fans.”

Hallmark has been shifting its focus over the last year or so, leaving an opening for GAC Family to shift up its own programming.

