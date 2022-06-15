Legacies Creator Julie Plec Reacts to Cancellation: “This Should Still Be on the Air”

Legacies will say goodbye for good following Legacies Season 4 Episode 20.

Series creator Julie Plec has been vocal about The CW supporting the series, allowing the creatives to craft a series finale because of the uncertain future of the network.

In a new interview with TV Line, Plec opened up about those early negotiations about the series' future.

“The network called to basically say, ‘We don’t know if we’ll have jobs, or if we’ll have shows, or how much power we’ll even have to bring back the shows that we want,’" Plec, who has worked with the network for over 10 years, said.

"It was all up in the air, so they said to please plan accordingly, because there was a chance we wouldn’t know [whether we were renewed or canceled] until June," Plec added, teasing that there will be closure.

"Because we were given that information, we were able to write a really nice completion to the arc of the season and make it feel like the end of the series without having to fret too much over it."

“Creatively, I’m thankful that we were able to bring this season to a close — not knowing if it would be the final close — in a way that’s satisfying and nostalgic and something we can all be proud of."

"But this should still be on the air, in my opinion.”

The cancellation will bring an end to The Vampire Diaries Universe that launched in 2009 on the network.

While the ratings were down season to season, the series remained a strong performer with a week of DVR factored in.

The cancellation decision took many by surprise, and given the looming sale of the network, it was inevitable that things would be different going forward.

The CW also canceled Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, Naomi, 4400, Charmed, Roswell, New Mexico, Dynasty, and In the Dark.

The Vampire Diaries was a popular property for Warner. Bros, so it's hard to imagine there not being any projects set in that world produced down the line.

For now, the series finale of Legacies is set to air Thursday, at 9 p.m., on The CW.

TV Fanatic got a chance to watch the episode in advance, and it truly does feel series finale-worthy.

What are your thoughts on Plec's view on the series' demise?

Hit the comments below.

