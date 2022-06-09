Lindsie Chrisley Is "Deeply Saddened" by Dad Todd's Conviction for Financial Crimes

Lindsie Chrisley may not always see eye-to-eye with her father, Todd, but she is speaking out after he and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion.

Lindsie took to Instagram stories on Wednesday morning, just hours after the guilty verdict came to light.

"I know most of you are expecting to hear from me on my podcasts this week as I took time to be with my family last week," the 32-year-old wrote.

"The verdict is not what I had hoped or prayed for, and I am deeply saddened for myself, my son and my family as a whole."

Lindsie shared that she would be taking a leave of absence from podcasts Coffee Convos and The Southern Tea.

"Please pray for us during this difficult time and know that I will be back when the time is right," she wrote.

"Thank you for your continued love and support."

Lindsie's relationship with Todd has been strained, to say the least.

Todd accused his daughter in 2017 of leaking financial information to a private investigator, helping to build the case against him.

Lindsie subsequently accused her dad and brother, Chase, of blackmailing her with an alleged sex tape.

The Bachelorette star Robby Hayes claimed that a "sex tape" that featured him and Lindsie had "been held over my head," because Lindsie was married at the time it was recorded.

"We were blackmailed with it two years ago. I knew it existed," Hayes added in an interview with E! News.

Lindsie opened up to Entertainment Tonight in 2021 about the state of her relationship with her father.

“There will never be a reconciliation,” Lindsie explained.

“I think that the most that anyone could ask for at this point is for everyone to go on with their lives as they see fit and to just leave the other side alone.

"But at this point, there will be no chance for reconciliation.

"And unfortunately, I’m going to continue to respond to whatever allegations are put out.”

Todd and Julie were found guilty on all counts of bank fraud and tax evasion by a federal judge on Tuesday.

They had been indicted back in 2019 and will be sentenced in October.

They face 30 years in prison.

USA Network will continue to air the couple's reality show, Chrisley Knows Best, and the ninth season will resume later this month.

