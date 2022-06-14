Only Murders in the Building: The Mystery Deepens in Season 2 Trailer

Are you ready to return to the Arconia?

Hulu has dropped the full-length trailer for Only Murders in the Building Season 2, and we have many questions.

"Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver & Mabel race to unmask her killer," reads the logline.

"However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue - the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny's homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder."

Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez reprise their fan-favorite roles from Only Murders in the Building Season 1.

Season 2 guest stars include Oscar winner Shirley MacLaine, Zoe Colletti (Fear the Walking Dead), Cara Delevingne (Carnival Row), Andrea Martin (Evil), Michael Rapaport (Atypical), and Amy Schumer (Life & Beth).

Only Murders in the Building landed a speedy renewal following a record-breaking launch last year.

“Steve, John and Dan have created a uniquely captivating and entertaining series."

"The audience’s response to the delightful blend of mystery, humor and emotion in the show has been overwhelming and we can’t wait to follow this unlikely trio on their next adventure.”

“Everyone in our amazing Building worked with such love and expertise through extraordinary times — and with incredible support from Disney, Hulu and 20th TV — to create a first season that might live up to our legendary cast, our beloved New York City, and to make a show about connection," said John Hoffman.

"To feel we’ve connected with our audience and hit the mark enough already to have the chance to continue — and to carry on our show’s wild ride of mystery-comedy-empathy — is too exciting for words."

"So I’ll shut up now, and just say a huge thanks to all and I can’t wait for more.”

Check out the full trailer below.

The series returns on June 28.

