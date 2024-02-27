Eugene Levy Joins Only Murders In The Building Season 4 Cast

Eugene Levy is coming back to television in his first role since Schitt's Creek for a role in Only Murders In The Building Season 4.

The latest addition to the show, Levy joins an all-star cast for the series' fourth installment.

This casting reunites Levy with his old friend Martin Short. The two have a lengthy history, from sharing the same Canadian hometown to getting their start on SCTV.

As Deadline reports, Levy and Short have worked together on several occasions, including cameos in the Father of the Bride movies.

Let's take a look at the rest of the cast coming to Season 4 and what this could mean for the plot.

Only Murders In The Building Season 4 Cast

Levy joins series stars and executive producers Steve Martin, who co-created the mystery comedy, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez for Only Murders In The Building Season 4.

Steve Martin stars as Charles-Haden Savage, an actor known for his role in a detective series who now lives in a luxury apartment and investigates a murder with his neighbors.

Martin Short stars as Oliver Putnam, a theater director who lives in the same building as Charles and who also gets involved in solving the murder mystery.

Selena Gomez returns as Mabel Mora, a young woman who hangs out with the two older men and talks murder while explaining technology to them.

We can also expect Meryl Streep to return as Loretta Durkin, Oliver's romantic interest.

Alongside Levy, Molly Shannon and Eva Longoria are set to star as new recurring characters.

There are other recurring characters we expect to see back as well, such as Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard Horton, Jane Lynch as Sazz Pataki, Charles' stunt double who was murdered at the end of Only Murders In The Building Season 3, Tina Fey as Cinda Canning, Da'Vine Joy Randolph as Detective Williams, and Jackie Hoffman as Uma Heller.

Eugene Levy Joins As A Comedic Heavyweight

Levy is known for his comedic gold, particularly in roles as unconventional and flustered characters.

Levy has won multiple awards throughout his career, including four Primetime Emmy Awards, a Grammy Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

He was also appointed to the Order of Canada in 2011 and made a Companion of the Order of Canada in 2022.

In recent years, Levy has become known for his role as Johnny Rose in the sitcom Schitt's Creek, a comedy series that he co-created with his son and co-star Dan Levy.

In 2019 and 2020, he was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, which he won in 2020.

He also received the Screen Actors Guild Award for Oustanding Performances by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Overall, his appearance on Only Murders In The Building can be anticipated as another flustered and unconventional character with a penchant for humorous scenes.

