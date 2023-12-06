Only Murders in the Building Season 4: Renewal, Plot, Cast, Location, and Everything You Need to Know

If the Arconia could tell tales, it would tell ones of the murders that happen in it almost successively.

Three seasons in, Only Murders in the Building has proven that murder and podcasts can be an interesting premise for a show.

Thanks to its influx of talented actors and actresses, the show never fails to deliver on its promise of laughter, joy, and humanity.

Only Murders Season 3 might have ended a short while ago but that doesn’t mean the story has ended.

Below we have compiled a list of everything known about the fourth season including whether there will be one, who might return and what the season will be about.

Will There Be Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building?

Networks have been known to make stupid decisions with renewal of shows.

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Episode 10 was the most watched season finale of 2023 on Hulu.

Thankfully, Hulu was not stupid because they renewed Only Murders in the Building for Season 4 on October 4 just after the season 3 finale.

The renewal was almost guaranteed with how much the show and season were praised by viewers. If you read our Only Murders in the Building reviews, you know how much we loved the season too.

What Is the Plot for Only Murders in the Building Season 4?

Officially, the network has not revealed what the season will be about just yet because season 3 just ended and the writers were set to reconvene after the WGA strike ended.

However, based on the events of season 3 and the finale, we have a rough idea of what Only Murders in the Building Season 4 will tackle.

It’s an easy guess that the trio will investigate the latest murder to plague the Arconia.

Sazz Pataki was an experienced stunt double who had been Charles’ stunt double his whole Hollywood career.

Unfortunately, an unknown person killed Sazz while she was in Charles’ apartment.

This murder will be of great interest to the trio because it happened in Charles’ place, and he might have been the target.

Sazz and Charles have an uncanny physical resemblance (hence the stunt double thing) and there's a fair chance that the killer wanted to Charles dead.

If Charles Hayden-Savage truly was the intended victim, the season will explore potential suspects which might lead to a trip down memory lane to his days in Los Angeles.

Who did he hurt so much that they would want to kill him?

Was his killer ex-girlfriend, Jan, out for revenge because he started seeing another woman and she was convinced that they were soulmates?

Was someone on the Arconia tired of the trio’s antics and wanted to break them up?

Oliver made a huge gesture for Loretta just as she was about to go down for murder.

How will their relationship fair on, given the events of opening night and their age? Will Oliver decide to focus on his relationship and depart from the trio?

Throughout Season 3, Mabel struggled with feeling a lack of purpose as she turned thirty without friends, a career, or a solid romantic relationship.

Will she find a way to reconcile with how her life turned out or will she decide to take it in another direction and leave the trio?

There will be so much for the show to explore. There might also be new cast additions who will shake things up.

Who is Part of Only Murders in the Building Season 4 Cast?

The main cast of the show doesn’t change much through the seasons, but the supporting cast varies. No one in the main cast was killed off or has expressed interest in leaving the show, so the main cast should be intact.

Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage, an actor who gained fame in a detective television series, now residing in a luxury apartment building and investigating a murder alongside his neighbors.

Martin Short as Oliver Putnam, a theater director with a flamboyant personality, living in the same apartment building as Charles and getting involved in solving the murder mystery.

Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora, a young woman with no friends her age, so she hangs with two old men talking about murders and explaining technology to them.

Additionally, actors below might recur in various capacities.

Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard Horton. He is the building’s resident drama queen who can’t act to save his life.

Jane Lynch as Sazz Pataki, Charles’ stunt double in acting and personal relationships.

Tina Fey is Cinda Canning, the talentless podcaster with a talent for stealing ideas.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, as Detective Williams, sits around and waits for podcasters to solve crime so she can burst in at the last minute and make arrests.

Jackie Hoffman as Uma Heller, an Arconian resident who can’t stand the murders happening in the building where she resides.

Meryl Streep as Loretta Durkin, Oliver’s new belle.

When Will Only Murders in the Building Season 4 Premiere?

There’s no definite date on the premiere but we’ll be sure to update this section once it's out.

How Many Episodes Are in Only Murders in the Building Season 4?

There’s no confirmation but going by the previous seasons, ten would be the number.

Is the Arconia a Real Building?

Yes, it is!

The building is in New York City so you can visit it if you’re in the area.

Where to Watch Only Murders in the Building.

The show is a Hulu exclusive, so you can watch it via a subscription to the streamer. The show will make its broadcast debut on January 2 on ABC.

So, Arconiacs, how excited are you about the fourth season? Chime in in the comments section.

Denis Kimathi is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. He has watched more dramas and comedies than he cares to remember. Catch him on social media obsessing over [excellent] past, current, and upcoming shows or going off about the politics of representation on TV. Follow him on X.