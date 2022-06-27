Riverdale Promo: Sabrina Returns To Create a Coven of Witches

Sabrina Spellman's story may no longer be charted on Netflix, but Kiernan Shipka will return to Riverdale again before the season is over.

News broke back in April that Shipka would be returning for the second time this season.

With the episode set to air July 10, details are beginning to trickle out.

"SABRINA SPELLMAN (GUEST STAR KIERNAN SHIPKA) COMES TO TOWN — When several of their own fall prey to Percival's (guest star Chris O'Shea) latest plan, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) calls upon fellow witch Sabrina Spellman (guest star Kiernan Shipka) for help," the official logline reads.

"Elsewhere, Percival gives Reggie (Charles Melton) an ultimatum."

If you watch Riverdale online, you know Percival has been the overarching villain of late, scaring the living daylights out of our beloved characters.

The special episode is called "The Witches of Riverdale," and based on the official promo, it sounds like we'll be left with multiple witches in town by the end of it.

Sabrina reveals the town needs a coven to perform a ritual to bring several characters back from the dead.

"Do you have your own broom, or do you want to ride with me?" Sabrina says with a grin at one point.

KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Erinn Westbrook, and Drew Ray Tanner star.

It's unclear whether the latest appearance by Sabrina will be the last for Kiernan Shipka.

The CW confirmed in May that Riverdale would end with Season 7 and that the final season had been pushed to 2023.

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa reflected on the decision to end the series in an interview with EW.

“We were thinking seven years was going to be our run. And when that was formalized, I don’t think it caught anyone by surprise … I will say, the confirmation came as we were plotting literally the last episode of the season," the showrunner teased.

"And we were weighing a very big swing for the end of the season and into season seven."

"And when [the news] came down, it was like, ‘We’re doing this.’ So it was really good timing and I think it emboldened us to run into this wild choice quite happily.”

Check out the trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

