Riverdale Boss Promises "Big Swing" Leading Into Final Season

Riverdale is ending.

That much we've known for a few weeks now.

However, fans can take solace in the fact that they still have the remainder of Riverdale Season 6 and the entirety of Riverdale Season 7.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa opened up about the decision to end The CW drama.

“We were thinking seven years was going to be our run. And when that was formalized, I don’t think it caught anyone by surprise … I will say, the confirmation came as we were plotting literally the last episode of the season," the showrunner teased.

"And we were weighing a very big swing for the end of the season and into season seven."

"And when [the news] came down, it was like, ‘We’re doing this.’ So it was really good timing and I think it emboldened us to run into this wild choice quite happily.”

What might that entail?

We have no idea, but Riverdale has been known for wild twists that shake up the dynamics of the series.

For that reason alone, we're inclined to believe this huge development will be a shocker.

In true Riverdale fashion, we should expect a cliffhanger, and now that we know about this big development, we're excited.

"I am a big believer in attempting to give series that have had long runs an appropriate sendoff,” CW Chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz said during an executive call last month when the decision was made to end the show.

“We had a long conversation with [executive producer] Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa] yesterday, who is thrilled by this news, and we will treat the show in the manner it deserves."

"We want to make sure it goes out the right way."

"“I think they, too, felt that seven years is the right amount. As a fan myself, I do want to do what is right for the show.”

The series returned with a Rivervale event that put the characters in various dangerous situations.

We get it, the show does that on a weekly basis, but there was more horror than before.

As previously reported, the final season has been banished to 2023, but it is expected to wrap with a full season instead of a handful of episodes.

What are your thoughts on the "big swing?"

Do you have any theories?

Hit the comments below.

Remember, you can watch Riverdale online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.