Scrubs Cast, Creator Tease Future Revival or TV Movie: "We're Gonna Do It"

Scrubs could be staging a comeback in the near future.

The cast of the hit NBC/ABC comedy series assembled during a panel held Sunday at the ATX TV Festival.

Everyone was vocal about wanting to return to the Scrubs universe.

“I think we all want it,” said Donald Faison.

“We all would love to work together again. It’s just that it’s really hard. It can’t be a full season of a show."

"It would have to be a movie or something like that, where you could only give a couple of months to it. Everyone is doing things.”

The actor said of creator Bill Lawrence:

“This dude’s never going to be free again.”

Lawrence is busy with the Apple TV+ comedy series Ted Lasso, as well as the forthcoming comedy Shrinking.

“We’re gonna do it because we’re lucky enough that people care,” Lawrence said.

“Top to bottom, we enjoy spending time with each other."

"If you ever have an excuse to work with people that you’d want to spend time with anyways, run to it… It’s worth it to me to see Neil back in that jumpsuit again.”

Neil retorted:

“It’s not a jumpsuit, it’s a shirt and pants.”

The series was a huge hit for NBC in its first seven seasons, but the series moved to ABC for its eighth season.

Many considered it to be the swan song for the show, but the network ordered a ninth season at the eleventh hour.

That season was drastically different from its predecessors, ushering in a mostly new cast, with sporadic appearances from the original cast members.

Faison and John C. McGinley were series regulars for the revamped season.

The series is considered one of the best comedies, and in this reboot and revival-heavy TV landscape, it's only a matter of time before we get more.

The good news is that the cast and creatives are interested, so that's half the battle.

What are your thoughts on a comeback for the show?

Would you prefer a TV series or a movie?

Hit the comments.

