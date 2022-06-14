Stranger Things Dethrones Bridgerton to Become Netflix's Most Watched English Language Series

at .

It turns out, absence does make the heart grow fonder.

Netflix announced Tuesday that Stranger Things Season 4 is officially its most-watched english language drama.

The news comes after the series pulled in an additional 159.24 million viewers in its second full week of release.

Finding the Truth About Vecna - Stranger Things

The hit drama has now amassed 781.04 million viewers in 17 days, meaning that the number might be closer to a billion by the time it reachers day 28.

Bridgerton Season 1 (625 million) held the crown on the english language list until it was dethroned by its second season this year (656 million).

Squid Game Costume

Now, it looks like Stranger Things will be setting a huge benchmark for success.

Squid Game remains Netflix's #1 series overall in its first 28 days, with a massive 1.65 billion hours viewed in its first 28 days.

In overall series, Stranger Things is now #2, behind Squid Game.

The latter is getting a second season -- and a game show.

Caught - Stranger Things Season 4 Episode 3

Stranger Things was also the most viewed season of English-language TV in a week on the streamer, with 335.01 million hours viewed.

It also became the first series to hit #1 in 91 countries.

Netflix has also revealed that First Kill kicked off with 30.34 million hours viewed in its first few days on release.

We won't have much clarity on how the show is performing until we get at least a full week of streaming data.

Kisses and Bites - First Kill -tall

It made the Top 10 in 60 countries, so that's a good start.

The final season of Peaky Blinders got underway with 45.7 million hours viewed.

The freshly renewed Lincoln Lawyer added another 27.19 million hours viewed.

Stranger Things still has two more episodes to hit the air, with the final two episodes of the season set for Friday, July 1.

Monster Hunter - First Kill -tall

What are your thoughts on the impressive performance of Stranger Things?

Hit the comments below.

TV's Badass and Inspirational Women
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

Stranger Things Quotes

Hatch said that music can reach parts of the brain that words can't. So maybe that's the key, a lifeline. A lifeline back to reality. It's worth a shot.

Robin

Dear Billy, I don't know if you can even hear this. Two years ago, I would have said, 'That's ridiculous, impossible.' "But that was before I found out about alternate dimensions and monsters, so... I'm just going to stop assuming that I know anything. So much has happened since you left. Your dad was a total mess. He and my mom started getting into fights. Bad fights. I don't think he could stand being here without you. So he left. And he didn't leave Mom much. She's taken an extra job, and we moved to that lovely trailer park off Kerley. Basically, ever since you left, everything's been... A total disaster. And the worst part is, I can't tell anyone why you're gone. I can't tell them that you saved El's life. That you saved my life. I play that moment back in my head all the time. And sometimes I imagine myself running to you, pulling you away. I imagine that if I had, that you would still be here. And everything would be... ( sobs ) ...everything would be right again. I imagine that we... That we could've become friends. Good friends, like... like a real brother and sister. And I know that's stupid. You hated me.I hated you. But I thought that maybe... Maybe we could try again. But that's not what happened. I just... I stood there and I watched. For a while, I tried to be happy. Normal. But I... I think that maybe a part of me died that day too. And I haven't told anyone this. I... I just can't. But I had to tell you. Before it's too late. If you can even hear this. I really hope that you can. I'm sorry. I'm so, so sorry, Billy. Love, your shitty little sister, Max.

Max

Stranger Things

Stranger Things Photos

One Last Battle - Stranger Things
Finding the Truth About Vecna - Stranger Things
The Great Escape - Stranger Things
Driving to Safety? - Stranger Things
Back in the Nina Tank? - Stranger Things
Max and Lucas Reunite - Stranger Things

Stranger Things Videos

Stranger Things Season 3 Trailer Reveals Surprising New Villain
Stranger Things Season 3 Trailer Reveals Surprising New Villain
Stranger Things Season 3 Trailer Promises 'One Summer Can Change Everything'
Stranger Things Season 3 Trailer Promises 'One Summer Can Change Everything'
Stranger Things Season 3 Gets Premiere Date - Watch Teaser
Stranger Things Season 3 Gets Premiere Date - Watch Teaser
  1. Stranger Things
  2. Stranger Things Dethrones Bridgerton to Become Netflix's Most Watched English Language Series