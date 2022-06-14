Stranger Things Dethrones Bridgerton to Become Netflix's Most Watched English Language Series

It turns out, absence does make the heart grow fonder.

Netflix announced Tuesday that Stranger Things Season 4 is officially its most-watched english language drama.

The news comes after the series pulled in an additional 159.24 million viewers in its second full week of release.

The hit drama has now amassed 781.04 million viewers in 17 days, meaning that the number might be closer to a billion by the time it reachers day 28.

Bridgerton Season 1 (625 million) held the crown on the english language list until it was dethroned by its second season this year (656 million).

Now, it looks like Stranger Things will be setting a huge benchmark for success.

Squid Game remains Netflix's #1 series overall in its first 28 days, with a massive 1.65 billion hours viewed in its first 28 days.

In overall series, Stranger Things is now #2, behind Squid Game.

The latter is getting a second season -- and a game show.

Stranger Things was also the most viewed season of English-language TV in a week on the streamer, with 335.01 million hours viewed.

It also became the first series to hit #1 in 91 countries.

Netflix has also revealed that First Kill kicked off with 30.34 million hours viewed in its first few days on release.

We won't have much clarity on how the show is performing until we get at least a full week of streaming data.

It made the Top 10 in 60 countries, so that's a good start.

The final season of Peaky Blinders got underway with 45.7 million hours viewed.

The freshly renewed Lincoln Lawyer added another 27.19 million hours viewed.

Stranger Things still has two more episodes to hit the air, with the final two episodes of the season set for Friday, July 1.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.