The Lincoln Lawyer Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

The Lincoln Lawyer will remain on the case at Netflix.

The streaming service officially renewed the David E. Kelley series for a second season on Tuesday.

The renewal comes a little over a month since its launch on Netflix (May 9).

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (Goliath, From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series) starred in the title role, which Matthew McConaughey played in the movie.

The cast was rounded out by Neve Campbell (Party of Five), Becki Newton (Ugly Betty), Jazz Raycole (Jericho), and Angus Sampson (Fargo, Shut Eye).

Netflix revealed that the series amassed 260.53 million hours viewed as of June 5.

It has heled firmly in the Top 10 since its launch and reached the Top 10 in 90 countries.

"Mickey Haller, an iconoclastic idealist, runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles," reads the logline.

Based on the bestselling novels by renowned author Michael Connelly, the first season is based on the second book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Brass Verdict.

The second season will be based on the fourth book in the series, The Fifth Witness.

It's nice to know what book the next series will follow and that the series has snagged a formal pickup.

The Lincoln Lawyer started its life at CBS, but critics and observers were shocked when the Eye network canceled it before production got underway.

Typically, it's tough to get a series off the ground after being nixed, but Netflix knew there was something special about the project and swooped in to save the day.

Netflix has also been known to cancel series after one season, so the renewal highlights the success of this new take on the franchise.

We don't have a premiere year as of yet, but given that the renewal only just got confirmed, we should expect a late 2023 launch.

