Stranger Things Season 4 Crushes Netflix Opening Weekend Record

Stranger Things remains a megahit for Netflix.

The streaming service announced Wednesday that Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1, which launched Friday, May 27, had some strong numbers.

The series clocked in at 286.7 million hours viewed over the weekend for its first seven episodes, surpassing Bridgerton Season 2, which secured 193 million hours viewed earlier this year.

Netflix also touted the show reaching No. 1 in 83 countries, setting another record.

What's more, the series reached the top 10 in all 93 countries the company tracks, meaning that a lot of people were watching the show over the weekend.

Netflix has suffered from some bad press over the last few months, including a loss of subscribers in key markets, a test of crackdowns to prevent users from sharing their passwords, among other things.

The series returned earlier this month with the first part of its season, with the rest of the episodes set for July 1.

Don't get too excited -- the final volume consists of just two episodes.

However, one of those episodes clocks in at around 2.5 hours, giving fans the closest thing to a Stranger Things movie they'll probably ever get.

There was much excitement for Stranger Things Season 4, which was the first new season of the series in almost three years.

The series has always been a heavy hitter for Netflix, but there was no telling whether the lengthy delay would have had much of an impact.

It seems the show picked up several new fans a long the way and it is on track to eclipse the totals of Bridgerton Season 1 and 2 in their first 28 days.

It will all come down to whether the show remains as popular in the coming weeks.

The show stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan), and Noah Schnapp (Will Byers).

Also starring is Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler) with Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner), and Paul Reiser (Dr. Owens).

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.