The Brothers Sun: Michelle Yeoh to Lead Action-Packed Netflix Soap

The Brothers Sun is moving ahead at Netflix.

Four months after announcing a straight-to-series order for the Brad Falchuk (Glee) and Byron Wu (The Getaway) series, the streamer has announced its cast.

The Brothers Sun is described as an action-packed, darkly comedic family soap.

The eight-episode series takes place in both Los Angeles and Taiwan and features an all-Asian writers room and an all-Asian cast.

It revolves around Taipei gangster Charles Sun who is settled into his life as a ruthless killer.

But when his father is shot by a mysterious assassin, Charles must go to L.A. to protect his mother and utterly unaware younger brother Bruce.

Yeoh is set to play Ellen, aka Mama Sun, who is the observant member of the family.

Justin Chien is on board as Charles Sun, the elder son of a crime boss who was groomed to be a hardened criminal.

The Brothers Sun cast is rounded out by Sam Song Li as Bruce Sun, Highdee Kuan as Alexis, and Joon Lee as TK.

Alice Hewkin, Jon Xue Zhang, Jenny Yang, Madison Hu, and Rodney To.

Falchuk is set as showrunner, and will EP alongside Wu, Mikkel Bondesen, and director Kevin Tancharoen (The Book of Boba Fett).

This is the latest exciting project featuring Yeoh as a lead.

The Star Trek: Discovery alum is also attached to reprise her Captain Philippa Georgiou role for a spinoff titled Section 31.

That spinoff was ordered back in 2018 when Paramount+ was still called CBS All Access.

The series is still in the works, but it will likely be held until Star Trek Picard wraps its three-season run.

Falchuk signed a massive overall deal with Netflix back in 2019, and this will be his first project under the deal.

Falchuk is best-known as a frequent collaborator of Ryan Murphy, working on shows like Glee and American Horror Story.

What are your thoughts on the exciting cast for this project?

Will you watch it?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.