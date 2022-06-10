The Last of Us: HBO Shares First Look at Pedro Pascal & Bella Ramsey

Are you ready to enter the world of The Last of Us?

HBO has dropped an exciting photo that will surely get fans of the hit videogame series excited for the TV adaptation.

The first photo shows Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie, and it looks like they're caught up in a dangerous scenario.

The image is dark, but the pair are hiding from a Clicker, which can be seen in the background.

It was also announced this week that Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker, who voiced Joel and Ellie, respectively, in the videogames, will be a part of the series in a big way.

No details about who they will be playing have been revealed, aside from that it will be "major" roles.

The TV adaptation is set 20 years after the destruction of modern civilization.

It follows Joel, a hardened survivor of the apocalypse, who's hired to smuggle a 14-year-old girl named Ellie out of an oppressive quarantine zone.

The seemingly small job becomes a brutal journey as they come to depend on each other for survival.

The plot appears to be the same as the original game, which should provide a wealth of source material.

The Last of Us comes from Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and the game's writer and creative director, Neil Druckmann.

It will be produced by HBO and Sony Pictures TV along with PlayStation Productions, Word Games, and game developer Naughty Dog.

The cast also includes Anna Torv (Fringe), Storm Reid (Euphoria), Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation), Gabriel Luna (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Merle Dandridge (Greenleaf), Nico Parker (The Third Day), Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus), and Con O’Neill (Chernobyl).

That's a lot of talent both behind the screen and in front of it, so we're very excited to see how this series plays out.

What are your thoughts on the first image?

Hit the comments below.

