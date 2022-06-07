The School For Good and Evil Teaser: Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron Lead Netflix's Magical Fairytale

Netflix's Geeked Week event has given us some exciting announcements so far.

On Tuesday, the streaming service unveiled the first trailer for Paul Feig's movie adaptation of the epic international best-selling series by Soman Chainani The School For Good and Evil.

The flick stars Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, and Jamie Flatters.

Also a part of the expansive cast is Kit Young, Peter Serafinowicz, Rob Delaney, Mark Heap, Patti LuPone, Rachel Bloom

"In the village of Gavaldon, two misfits and best friends, Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie), share the unlikeliest of bonds," reads the logline.

"Sophie, a lover of fairy tales, dreams of escaping her ordinary village life, while Agatha, with her grim aesthetic, has the makings of a real witch."

"Then one night under a blood red moon, a powerful force sweeps them away to the School for Good and Evil — where the true story of every great fairy tale begins," the logline continues.

"Yet something is amiss from the start: Sophie is dropped into the School for Evil, run by the glamorous and acid-tongued Lady Lesso (Charlize Theron), and Agatha in the School for Good, overseen by the sunny and kind Professor Dovey (Kerry Washington)."

"As if navigating classes with the offspring of Cinderella, Captain Hook, and the dashing son of King Arthur (Jamie Flatters) wasn’t hard enough, according to the Schoolmaster (Laurence Fishburne), only true love’s kiss can change the rules and send the girls to their rightful school."

"But when a dark and dangerous figure (Kit Young) with mysterious ties to Sophie reemerges and threatens to destroy the school and the rulebook entirely — the only way to a happy ending is to survive the fairytale first."

Sounds fun, right?

The teaser has all the makings of a good fantasy movie, and with the impressive talent both on and off the screen, we're inclined to believe the movie will be a resounding success story.

Check out the teaser below.

