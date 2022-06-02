Tim Allen and Richard Karn Stage Home Improvement Reunion on History Channel's More Power

Tim Allen and Richard Karn were a match made in TV heaven on Home Improvement, and the pair will share the screen in a new series.

History Channel has unveiled More Power, a new unscripted series in which the pair will join forces with DIY YouTuber, April Wilkerson.

The show is set to bow on the cable network on Wednesday, June 29, at 10/9c.

The 10-episode series “celebrates the evolution of the coolest, most iconic tools, from handheld and basic, to the industrial and mighty, testing the limits in a way that only Tim can,” per the official logline.

In each episode, the trio will “head out into the field to play with some of the biggest machines that power and serve our everyday lives, and meet the men and woman who operate them."

"Along the way, Tim invites some of the most skilled makers into his shop from across the country, tasking them to create mind-blowing, specifically tailored innovations to fit his needs — because there is always room for improvement.”

“Albert Einstein once said, ‘I’m not a genius, I’m just passionately curious,'” Allen shared in a statement for the series.

“Having the opportunity to explore my curiosity in depth and really get to know more about the people and things that make us what we are today gets me excited."

"And what better pal to have at my side than Richard Karn? We both share a great appreciation of people who can solve a problem not by talking about it, but by ‘doing’ it with creativity and amazing skills.

Added Karn: “My friendship with Tim has lasted over 30 years… in a row! The chance to do a show like [Home Improvement‘s] Tool Time was unquestionably exciting."

"We may not have Binford but we still will have a world of fun!”

Check out the promo for the new series below.

What are your thoughts on the clip?

Will you watch the series?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.