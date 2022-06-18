TNT's Snowpiercer Season 4 Will Be The End of the Line For This Train

The post-apocalyptic journey of the Snowpiercer, the last ark of humanity, will come to a close with its fourth and final season.

As a massive breakout hit, it grew from its roots as an extreme examination of class warfare into a character-driven, emotionally wrought, and intellectually challenging study of social governance in a world where hope survives through will alone.

Anchored by stars Daveed Diggs and Jennifer Connelly, the cast has blossomed over the past three seasons into a multi-faceted and fascinating ensemble where the bells of redemption and comeuppance have rung for many.

A spokesperson for the network announced the news on Friday.

"We can confirm that Snowpiercer will end after a successful, multi-season run on TNT.

"Its talented writers, actors, and crew took an extraordinary premise and brought it to life in thrilling ways. It was critically acclaimed, had a significant impact on the post-apocalyptic genre, and now remains in the hearts and minds of fans forever."

After an infamously long initial production -- which included reshooting its entire pilot episode and a COVID interruption -- the series premiered in May 2020.

Rather than retelling the narrative of the 2013 feature film on which it's based, TNT's Snowpiercer reimagined the conflict and allegiances of the ten-mile long train, one thousand and one cars long.

Snowpiercer Season 1 opened on a murder mystery that opened the door to the world of the legitimate train to Diggs's Andre Layton, Tailie resistance leader and the world's last homicide detective.

His relationship with Connelly's Melanie Cavill, head of Hospitality and secret Head Engineer, became the pivotal tension that would fuel the action as the seasons progressed.

With the dramatic addition of Sean Bean as the legendary Mr. Wilford and a second train(!) pulled by the Big Alice engine at the start of Snowpiercer Season 2, life on the rails only became more complicated, especially for our queen of the Night Car, Miss Audrey (portrayed by the luminous and heartbreaking Lena Hall).

Snowpiercer Season 3 closed with Layton leading the Big Alice train and its passengers to a site where they planned to establish the New Eden colony. At the same time, Snowpiercer, with Melanie at the controls, appears to be under attack.

Snowpiercer Season 4 news has been trickling out since production began in March in Vancouver, Canada.

Paul Zbyszewski has taken over from Graeme Manson as showrunner, and Season 4 will add two new cast members, Clark Gregg and Michael Aronov.

Now that we know this will be the last "All Aboard!" for the series, what do you hope to see in the final season?

Will the colonists at New Eden be able to make a go of it? Will they need to come to the aid of Snowpiercer? Or vice versa?

What's happened with Audrey and Bess? Melanie and Ben? Icy Boki?

Will the fourth season be able to wrap up the questions of class, survival, and power introduced?

Who else is out there? Who is launching weapons into a world already considered dead? Can hope survive humanity's ability to destroy itself?

Hit our comments with the questions that are blowing your whistle!

Get on track, Fanatics! This is a departure you can't afford to miss!

Diana Keng is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.