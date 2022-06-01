Watch Mayans M.C. Online: Season 4 Episode 8

Who did not survive the latest fight with the Sons of Anarchy?

On Mayans M.C. Season 4 Episode 8, a deadly battle kicked off, and E.Z. was left shocked by the end of it.

Meanwhile, Miguel was kidnapped and kept in Mexico.

Who kidnapped him?

Elsewhere, Angel and Adelita tried to come to terms with all the changes in their relationship of late.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.