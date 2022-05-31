Mayans M.C. Season 4 Episode 8 Review: The Righteous Wrath Of An Honorable Man

E.Z. is changed for good, and I don't think it's for the better.

Mayans M.C. Season 4 Episode 8 shone a notably different light on our lead as he made some more cutthroat decisions, changing his trajectory forever.

He's cold as ice, and while it's clear this is all a front because he feels he needs to be different, it's difficult to watch.

If you watch Mayans M.C. online, you know E.Z. has always had little shades of darkness, but now they're starting to manifest into something far worse.

Killing Gaby was the catalyst for the E.Z. we got to see on "The Righteous Wrath of An Honorable Man."

Telling Felipe about Gaby was challenging to watch. Felipe thought he was saving Gaby from a horrible life with E.Z. by coaching her to leave town and take the world of medicine by storm.

Learning that his son killed her is something Felipe will not be able to bounce back from, and honestly, he probably won't be able to look at E.Z. the same ever again.

E.Z.'s journey to darkness has been written in the stars since Mayans M.C. Season 1 Episode 1. There was always a high chance he would travel this road, but I didn't expect it to be so brutal.

Murdering Canche in cold blood during the Sons of Anarchy clubhouse attack was a stroke of genius.

It was the perfect way to get rid of someone who would turn on E.Z. at the drop of a hat.

E.Z. has felt a sense of unease around Canche because he knew his rival would get revenge on him at one point, and rightfully so.

What E.Z. did to the garage, almost killing his son, was a step too far. Canche had just been biding his time, waiting for the moment to strike, so E.Z. made the right call.

Canche is brushed under the rug, and the Sons of Anarchy will take the blame for that.

Then again, this show likes to pull the rug from under us, so what if there's footage from inside the clubhouse of E.Z. turning the gun on a fellow Mayan?

That type of development would kickstart the civil war between the Mayans again, leaving their future in danger.

The war with Sons of Anarchy has lacked the excitement I expected it to have. Instead of checking back in with old characters to make us care about them, they're just popping up on-screen to be blown to smithereens a few seconds later.

Jess is in a precarious position because she helped the SOA by telling them about the jacket belonging to Montez, and now that she's being forced to feed them information, who else can she turn to?

If she tells the Mayans anything, they'll figure out she was the person who told the SOA about the jacket, and, well, it's not looking good for her.

Her decision to turn on the Mayans in the first place was driven by rage because of the way they treated her.

Now, she's in much danger, and the only way out is if she runs off in the middle of the night, never to be seen again.

The dynamic between Angel and Adelita is very different this time because they have their child, but it was inevitable Adelita would struggle to move on.

She thinks she's broken her child by killing the people who cared for him, but the reality is that he'll probably never remember those scenes.

A part of Adelita wants her child to be poor and well away from a life that involves gangs, but if Angel doesn't get out soon, I suspect he will never get out.

Adelita has a habit of running off when the going gets tough, so it was about time Angel put his foot down.

It's unhealthy for the child to be passed around, so conceding that the child stays with Angel if she leaves is the best foot forward.

Then again, I can't shake the feeling that Angel will decide he needs to keep his child pure and well away from a life of crime.

What if he leaves town with Adelita on the season finale? He knows his brother is too far gone and there's no way out for him, so perhaps he'll try to chart his own life away from the Mayans.

Mayans M.C. has never been a show about predictability, regularly sending things in very different directions from what we anticipate as viewers.

It's all a part of the fun. With storylines starting to converge, it certainly seems like we're reaching a huge tipping point.

The war is in full swing, and the stakes have never been higher.

With only two episodes left, anything can happen.

What are your thoughts on E.Z.'s dark streak?

Do you think he's too far gone?

Do you think Emily will return to town now that the law is on to her?

What do you think will become of Adelita and Angel?

