Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 4 Episode 2

Did Liz manage to get through to the new person in her life?

Scientific research came to the forefront on Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 2 as Liz met someone who set her on a new journey.

Meanwhile, Anatsa worked on a story about the bank heists, putting a lot of people in bad positions.

How did it all play out for the residents of Roswell, New Mexico?

Use the video above to watch Roswell, New Mexico online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.