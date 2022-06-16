Westworld: Ambiguity Is on the Agenda in Sprawling Season 4 Trailer

HBO likes to keep Westworld under wraps until the mind-boggling developments play out linearly on Sunday nights.

The premium cabler unveiled a full-length trailer for Westworld Season 4 on Thursday, and it begs the following question:

What the heck is going on?

“This is a story about a girl,” we hear Evan Rachel Wood say at the beginning.

“Every single day she wakes up, the more she sees it. Nobody else can.

"But there's something wrong with the world… and it’s her fault," the narration concludes.

Wood is playing a new role on Westworld Season 4, which should make for a very different show.

In fact, the two-and-a-half-minute trailer looks like an entirely different show from what we've watched in the previous three seasons.

There's so much happening that it's challenging to capture, but maybe it's best if we leave you for some surprises when you watch the clip yourself.

Details remain scarce about what's actually on tap, but we know that James Marsden is staging a comeback for the season HBO describes as "a dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on earth."

Does anyone feel that HBO is playing us here with the lack of context?

Like, we're definitely tuning in when the show returns on Sunday, June 26, but we need answers.

Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, Aaron Paul, and Angela Sarafyan are all returning from the previous season.

Westworld Season 4 will span eight episodes, meaning we're in for another season of twists and turns.

Hopefully, we get some conclusive answers that really bring the machinations of the characters into focus.

The long breaks between seasons are difficult because the intricate happenings in the series make each season feel like a vacuum.

They finish just as we get a feel for what's happening.

Check out the clip below, and hit the comments with your thoughts!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.