What to Watch: Moriah's Lighthouse, Mind Over Murder, Umbrella Academy

If you can't afford a vacation, Hallmark's got you covered with a trip to Brittany, France, in Moriah's Lighthouse.

That same night, Lifetime airs The Suitcase Killer, and there's nothing delightful about it! We know you love that kind of stuff.

And there are two great documentaries from HBO, including Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes and Mind Over Murder. Two great watches, and you can't go wrong with them.

Saturday, June 18

8/7c Moriah's Lighthouse (Hallmark)

It’s time to get your summer lovin’ on!

Moriah is a woodworking artisan living in a French seaside town who dreams of restoring a local lighthouse.

But Ben, an American architect who comes to town may derail her plans. Oh, we know otherwise, don’t we?

8/7c Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire Story (Lifetime)

Based on a shocking true story, Melanie McGuire (Candice King) was an exceptional fertility nurse, married to her ex-Navy husband Bill (Michael Roark) and doting mother of two boys.

When she falls for Brad (Jackson Hurst), a doctor at her clinic, and gets entangled in a steamy love affair, Melanie does the unthinkable. After drugging and murdering Bill, she dismembers him and places the body parts into three suitcases, throwing them into the Chesapeake Bay.

But when the suitcases are found on the shores of Virginia Beach, an investigation is launched leading to Melanie as the prime suspect.

Led by the efforts of assistant attorney general Patti Prezioso (Wendie Malick), authorities eventually bring Melanie to justice, who despite being convicted, continues to maintain her innocence.

Sunday, June 19

Evil (Paramount+)

The latest episode dives right into our moral failings with The Demon of Memes. Sheryl’s got a new job courtesy of Leland that plays right into what Kristen, David, and Ben are fighting. And Andy gets an offer they can’t refuse.

8/7c The Black Pack: Excellence (The CW)

To commemorate Juneteenth, Taye Diggs is back with Ne-Yo and Eric Bellinger to celebrate Black excellence and culture. The night’s event will include a plethora of performances from many special guests including Tank and Jordin Sparks. They’ll also hold a special tribute to Sammy Davis Jr.

9/8c Brandon Leake: A Family Affair (The CW)

The America’s Got Talent winner will host a special event that will broadcast on the network.

Spoken word artist, Brandon Leake, will perform some new poems in a special Juneteenth celebration.

If poetry is your jam, or you became a fan of his on his AGT tenure, tune in to the event!

9/8c The Time Traveler’s Wife (HBO)

On The Time Traveler’s Wife Season 1 finale, Henry feels increasingly stressed as his wedding day with Clare approaches.

Henry begins searching for a cure to stop time traveling but what consequences will it have?

Can Clare and Henry have a normal marriage or will Henry’s time traveling leave Clare heartbroken?

9/8c Animal Kingdom (TNT)

Brace yourselves, TV Fanatics, as the final season of Animal Kingdom is bringing us an action-packed, exciting, and unmissable two-hour season premiere!

It’s one last ride with the Cody boys, and they’re bringing everything they have when their past comes for them, pushing them to stand united together.

Meanwhile, the flashbacks bring us up to 1992 as a teen Julia struggles in a family that submits that Smurf’s reign.

9:30/8:30c Mathis Family Matters (E!, Bravo)

One of America’s favorite judges gets the reality show treatment when we follow Judge Mathis home to spend time with his wife, Linda, and his family.

For the first time in 15 years since Judge Greg Mathis’ move from Detroit to LA, all of his adult children are in the same city, and fun and dramatic family shenanigans ensue.

If you ever wanted to know what life was like for the charismatic judge when he isn’t donning that robe, then tune in for back-to-back episodes.

10/9c Billy the Kid (Epix)

In the season finale, it's the eve of the Lincoln County War. Jesse and the gang are encouraged by Murphy to ramp up their attacks on those farmers, mostly Mexican, who have signed up with Tunstall. It’s the last straw for Billy, and he decides to change sides.

Monday, June 20

The Holiday (Spectrum)

The Holiday begins as a family heads off on an idyllic vacation and is joined by old university friends.

However, when Kate (Jill Halfpenny) discovers that her husband is having an affair with one of her best friends, the holiday quickly takes a turn as she tries to bring the truth to light.

Tensions run high and fingers of suspicion are pointed everywhere as the group comes to terms with what is happening and the layers of lies are uncovered.

Days of Our Lives (NBC/Peacock)

Will Abe and Paulina’s wedding make up for the sadness of Abigail’s death that has been dominating Days of Our Lives?

Paulina is apparently out of jail -- hopefully, we’ll find out how that happened! In any case, she and Abe are ready to jump the broom in a combination Juneteenth/wedding celebration, and Marla Gibbs is back as Olivia, too.

This should be fun -- as long as it doesn’t slip out that Paulina confessed to a crime she didn’t commit to protecting Lani!

Meanwhile, Lucas wants to confess something to Sami, but is he going to tell her the truth about what he did to her or that he got drunk the night Abigail was killed?

8/7c Roswell, New Mexico (The CW)

The alien and human crew puts a plan together that they’re hoping will get them closer to Bonnie and Clyde and their reasons fore being in Roswell.

Might this involve someone doing a little undercover work?

Elsewhere, Maria hides things from her friends, and Kyle finds himself on a date with a very lucky person!

9/8c In the Dark (The CW)

Murphy is free from prison, for the moment, but she sure as heck isn’t free!

Thanks to a series of events between Murphy and Felix in their quest to protect and free Murphy from jail, both of their lives are in danger again.

Felix’s method of getting Murphy’s bail money could have deadly consequences, and Murphy has accidentally pissed off another drug dealer.

10/9c Mind Over Murder (HBO)

From acclaimed filmmaker Nanfu Wang, the HBO Original six-part documentary series #MindOverMurder chronicles the bizarre and psychologically complex story of six individuals who were convicted for the 1985 murder of a beloved 68- year-old grandmother, Helen Wilson, in Beatrice, Nebraska.

Despite five of the individuals originally confessing to the crime, the “Beatrice Six” as they became known, were exonerated by DNA evidence in 2009, a turn of events that divided the rural town and incensed the family of Helen Wilson.

As the filmmakers track the case from the murder, through investigation, trial, exoneration, and two civil suits shifting perspectives cloud the truth; a stranger-than-fiction tale emerges that raises salient questions about the reliability of confessions and memory in criminal cases.

Tuesday, June 21

8/7c All Rise (OWN)

Lola and Sherri’s friendship takes a hit as the investigation into Lola’s case continues.

Emily’s new case tests her and brings her back to the HOJ.

Amy confesses to Mark her concerns about their future.

The drama's just getting started! Are you ready for it, Risers? Tune in for a new episode of #AllRise, Tuesday at 8|7c on @owntv. pic.twitter.com/Zjwm8nYzPX — All Rise (@AllRiseOWN) June 17, 2022

9/8c Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform)

On the debut of the final season, Abigail, Tally, Raelle, and Scylla hide out among the “dodgers.”

They're still being pursued by the Camarilla ensconced in the government, including the vice president.

Back at Fort Salem, Commander Petra and her staff are still cleaning up after the witch plague.

Wednesday, June 22

The Umbrella Academy (Netflix)

The Umbrella Academy is back with its highly anticipated third season, and it doesn't disappoint in the least!

Our quirky misfit sibs have stopped a doomsday, but face a whole new set of problems when timeline changes have them facing off against the "superior" versions of themselves with the Sparrow Academy. And shockingly, that includes a different version of Ben.

Check out the best trailer and brace yourselves for another fun season!

9/8c Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes (HBO)

Check out the trailer for HBO Original, Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes, which takes a deep dive behind the 1986 disaster of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

Watch never before seen footage and get real-life accounts of the horrific accident.

The best parts of the doc show life as it was before the disaster, as an almost Soviet utopia for those who worked the power plant.

Thursday, June 23

The Bear (Hulu)

FX’s new comedy series The Bear is about food, family, the insanity of the grind, the beauty of Sense of Urgency, and the steep slippery downsides.

As the young chef Carmy fights to transform both The Original Beef of Chicagoland and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew that ultimately reveals themselves as his chosen family.

All eight episodes stream today.

The Orville: New Horizons (Hulu)

With the crew still suffering post-war trauma, post-alien bug infestation trauma, AND post-neurological invasive super-advanced other alien vicarious living trauma, we can only hope something titled “Gently Falling Rain” might be a bit of a respite from all the… uh… trauma.

With episodic adventures, there’s always the chance for a lighter narrative. Maybe more Yaphit or, even better, let’s catch up with Dann? What’s he been up to?

Wouldn’t mind if Ensign Burke gets an attitude adjustment while we’re at it. Who’s with me?

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

It’s dress-up time! Prepare for shenanigans galore as the crew of the Enterprise finds themselves recast in a fantastical adventure. If you thought space pirates were awesome, let’s see who dons the shining armor and who needs rescuing! As always, expect the unexpected. Onwards, valiant heroes! Strange new worlds await!

RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars (Paramount+)

Hell hath no fury like a drag queen scorned! The Vivienne blocked Jinkx Monsoon, but will the move come back to haunt her? There’s no telling if Jinkx will retaliate.

For the next Maxi Challenge, the queens will have to design a legendary look based on one of RuPaul’s legendary past outfits. Which queen will rule the runway? And most importantly, which queen will be blocked next?

Friday, June 24

> Loot (Apple TV+)

After divorcing her husband of 20 years, Molly Novak (Maya Rudolph) must figure out what to do with her $87 billion settlement.

She decides to reengage with her charitable foundation and reconnect with the real world – finding herself along the way.

In addition to Rudolph, the Loot ensemble cast is led by stars Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Ron Funches, Nat Faxon, and Joel Kim Booster.

The Man From Toronto (Netflix)

Woody Harrelson and Kevin Hart are the latest dynamic duo of the ages in this action flick that will have you laughing and wincing.

A sales consultant lands himself in quite a situation when he's mistaken for a notorious assassin with a penchant for torture.

The two must work together while also dodging hits after them in this action-comedy!

9/8c P-Valley (Starz)

Keyshawn’s glow-up continues.

Big Teak struggles with life on the outside.

Back in Chucalissa, The Pynk is visited by a surprise guest.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.