Who's the Boss? Revival Finds a Home at Amazon's Freevee

The long-gestating Who's the Boss? revival has found a home.

Per Deadline, the sequel has entered development at Amazon's Freevee.

The potential series would bring back Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano, reprising their roles as father and daughter Tony and Samantha Micelli from the 1984-1992 original.

It would pick up 30 years after the events of the original series, chronicling Tony's relationship with his daughter, Samantha, who is now a single mother, living in the family house.

It would explore generational differences, as well as opposing worldviews and parenting styles in 2022.

The original for eight seasons and 196 episodes, and was one of the biggest comedy series on the air at the time.

At its peak, it eclipsed 30 million viewers and went on to become a syndication staple.

One Day at a Time EP Mike Royce would write and EP the show, alongside ODAAT writer Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz.

Norman Lear would also be a part of the process, stepping in as an EP.

Judith Light and Danny Pintauro are not yet attached to the new series, but there is hope that they will be a part of the series in some capacity should it move forward.

Danza followed up the series with several exciting projects, including The Tony Danza Show, The Practice, Hudson Street, All My Children, and Blue Bloods.

On the big screen, he appeared in Don John, Glam, and Crash.

Milano followed up the series with roles in Melrose Place, Charmed, My Name is Earl, Mistresses, and Wet Hot American Summer: 10 Years Later.

There will undoubtedly be a lot of interest in the series, especially because of how successful it was during its initial run.

Many comedies get the revival treatment, but very few have reached the success of the Roseanne revival.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.