All Rise Season 3 Episode 7 Review: Through The Fire

Ever heard the expression "walk through fire?'

On All Rise Season 3 Episode 7, it explored that both literally and figuratively. since Luke assisted an alleged arson client, and everyone supported Sara after she was attacked in court.

We haven't seen much of Sara in All Rise Season 3, and Lindsey Mendez shined when she broke down after her attack.

Since Sara became a victim's advocate, she's been involved in more of the prosecution's cases. However, we've never seen how it affected her until she accidentally got punched by a victim's husband.

Mark and everyone sympathized with the husband since his wife's killer was taunting everyone, but Mark still checked if Sara wanted to press charges.

Sara has always been everyone's rock, especially Emily's, so it was disconcerting to see Sara have a panic attack after her assault in the courtroom. Sara seemed overwhelmed since she didn't want to press charges, yet witnessing the crime photos disturbed her.

Can victim advocates not afford counseling for themselves after they help others all the time? Sara has counseled many victims and recommended help for Emily, yet she can't afford it herself.

It seemed like Sara never realized how much violence these victims went through, but now she had a front-row seat to it.

Back when I was a court reporter, I recorded the violence, but I could leave it on the page. Now, I’m side by side with these victims. Sara Permalink: Back when I was a court reporter, I recorded the violence, but I could leave it on the page....

I appreciated how everyone rallied around Sara offering support, including Emily, Mark, and Teddy. While Teddy didn't know Sara well, they bonded when he shared why he showed up for work daily.

After Sara's ordeal, part of her wanted to resign, but she always longed to help people. She needed to escape, so she took time off without telling Mark.

I enjoy how Sara and Mark have become better friends. He totally had her back and wanted her to confide in him.

Mark believed she could handle this as long as she wanted to be there.

Hopefully, this isn't the end of Sara's arc, and we will see her healing and getting help. Getting attacked on the job is a big deal.

Luke dealt with another challenging client. Cyrus was accused of arson but swore he was only covered in exhilarant because he tried to help people.

All Rise Season 3 has often focused on the suspects more than the victims, so you'll empathize with their stories. We certainly did with Cyrus, as we learned he was both a suspect and a victim.

When he was in prison before, Cyrus worked as a volunteer firefighter for the wildfires.

That came back to bite him since the prosecutor said Cyrus knew his way around fires.

It only took one person to turn the case around. Cyrus was lucky that his former chief remembered he was a valuable worker and didn't think he could commit that crime.

For many of these young men, volunteer programs are just a way to shorten their sentence. For Cyrus, it was different. He loved being a firefighter. He was dammed good at it too, so I’m having a hard time believing he was behind all this. Chief Milton Permalink: For many of these young men, volunteer programs are just a way to shorten their sentence. For...

Luke never backed down from a challenge, so he was determined to prove that his client was innocent.

Hazy CA fires are awful conditions, so first, he proved that Cyrus accidentally picked up a torch, thinking it was a fire extinguisher. His client wanted to help.

Luke and the chief became suspicious when the same investigator was at all 22 cases, but taking on the fire department was dangerous.

This was the first case we saw Judge Marshall preside over. He was a much fairer judge than I expected.

While it looked like he might favor the prosecution, when Luke presented evidence that the fire investigator was there and called 911 before the fires began, Judge Marshall considered the case and dismissed the case.

Cyrus might actually get a real chance. Luke working together with Cyrus's old fire chief reminded me of Emily's holistic law since Luke, and Chief Milton worked together so Cyrus would have a job and housing.

Hopefully, Luke and the prosecutor can unite to bring the investigator down. I love that Luke is getting the respect he deserves as a lawyer and winning more cases.

We're several episodes into All Rise Season 3, and Amy and Mark have yet to begin planning their wedding.

I'm getting as impatient as Mark is. Let's see some romance and wedding planning and move on from Amy needing to finalize her divorce.

Mark: It’s too bad you didn’t take him to a basketball game and serve him with his divorce papers.

Amy: Mark, don’t do this, not tonight.

Mark: No one is more tired of this conversation than I am. I’ve tried to be empathetic, but he’s taking advantage of this situation.

Their conversations have become repetitive and aren't as fun to watch anymore.

Watching them banter at the basketball game was different, but the talk was still the same.

Mark: It’s too bad you didn’t take him to a basketball game and serve him with his divorce papers.

Amy: Mark, don’t do this, not tonight.

Mark: No one is more tired of this conversation than I am. I’ve tried to be empathetic, but he’s taking advantage of this situation.

Andre inserted himself into Lola's life by making himself the lawyer defending the teenager accused of a DUI. He angered multiple people, including Lola, by turning her courtroom into a circus.

Andre: If Mr. Biswas agrees to lessen this to misdmeamer with the required minimums, we can end this thing right now, and I’ll still have time to make my flight.

Teddy: Absolutely not! I offered Mr. Dunham a reasonable deal, one significantly less for putting someone in the hospital.

The more Andre came around, the more suspicious people became of his relationship with Lola.

He could push her buttons like nobody else, yet she still wanted to see him.

That steamy elevator cliffhanger scene. There is nothing more angsty than an almost elevator kiss. Andre still has feelings for Lola and doesn't care who is in his way.

Over to you, All Risers. Did you enjoy Lola and Andre's elevator moment?

Will Sara be able to recover from her attack? Will Amy ever get her divorce? Chime in below in the comments.

Remember, if you miss an episode, you could watch All Rise online via TV Fanatic.

All Rise airs at 8/7c on Tuesdays on OWN.

