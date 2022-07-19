Big Sky Adds Luke Mitchell, Henry Ian Cusick, & More to Season 3 Cast

at .

Ahead of its highly-anticipated return in the fall, ABC's Big Sky is preparing its cast for Season 3.

Deadline is reporting that J. Anthony Pena, who played the recurring role of Deputy Mo Poppernak on Big Sky Season 2, has been promoted to series regular.

If you watch Big Sky online, then you're probably a little bit confused because the star appeared in most of that season, more than some of the series regulars.

Cassie and Jenny Prepare for More Drama - Big Sky

The good news is that he will continue as Cassie's (Kylie Bunbury) partner at the Sheriff's Department.

He was a crucial part of some of the biggest plots and emerged as a solid member of the team.

Henry Ian Cusick attends the Fox Winter TCA at The Fig House

Luke Mitchell (Blindspot), Seth Gabel (Salem), Henry Ian Cusick (Lost), Anirudh Pisharody (9-1-1) and Madalyn Horcher (Gracepoint) have all copped recurring roles.

They join fellow new cast members Jensen Ackles (as Beau Arlen) and Reba McEntire (Sunny Barnes), who are set to be heavily involved in the next big mystery.

Mitchell plays Cormac, described as a "backcountry outfitter Sunny Barnes’ charming son."

"He’s the worker bee on her camping trips, making sure guests are always equipped and comfortable."

Reba McEntire attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood

Gabel is on board as Walter, "a recluse who lives in a cabin in the Montana wilderness."

"His unpredictable nature can make for menacing run-ins with stray hikers."

Cusick, meanwhile, plays Avery, "a well-meaning, successful tech entrepreneur who books himself and his stepdaughter Emily on Barnes’ camping trip."

Pisharody plays Luke, "a city slicker whose girlfriend Paige dragged him onto Sunny Day Excursions for his birthday."

Jensen Ackles attends the The CW's Summer 2019 TCA Party

Finally, "Horcher portrays Paige, a New Yorker and Luke’s girlfriend who booked them both on Sunny’s camping trip."

Big Sky is losing its post-Grey's Anatomy slot in the fall, giving it up to new Hilary Swank drama, Alaska.

Big Sky Season 3 will now air Wednesdays at 10 p.m., with the third season set to premiere on September 21.

What are your thoughts on the new cast?

Hit the comments below.

Renewal Scorecard: Which Shows Didn't Survive the Bloodiest Season in Years?!
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

Big Sky Quotes

A kid, Mason Ford, is dead. Others are gonna die. We need to stop them.

Jenny [to Tubb]

Broken roads are like broken people sometimes. They just want to be loved. Easy peasy.

Trooper Rick

Big Sky

Big Sky Photos

Cassie and Jenny Prepare for More Drama - Big Sky
Cassie Prepares - Big Sky Season 2 Episode 18
New Sheriff - Big Sky Season 2 Episode 18
Looking Into A Location - Big Sky Season 2 Episode 18
Cassie & Mark Team Up - Big Sky Season 2 Episode 18
Guns At The Ready - Big Sky Season 2 Episode 18
  1. Big Sky
  2. Big Sky Adds Luke Mitchell, Henry Ian Cusick, & More to Season 3 Cast