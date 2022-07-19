Big Sky Adds Luke Mitchell, Henry Ian Cusick, & More to Season 3 Cast

Ahead of its highly-anticipated return in the fall, ABC's Big Sky is preparing its cast for Season 3.

Deadline is reporting that J. Anthony Pena, who played the recurring role of Deputy Mo Poppernak on Big Sky Season 2, has been promoted to series regular.

If you watch Big Sky online, then you're probably a little bit confused because the star appeared in most of that season, more than some of the series regulars.

The good news is that he will continue as Cassie's (Kylie Bunbury) partner at the Sheriff's Department.

He was a crucial part of some of the biggest plots and emerged as a solid member of the team.

Luke Mitchell (Blindspot), Seth Gabel (Salem), Henry Ian Cusick (Lost), Anirudh Pisharody (9-1-1) and Madalyn Horcher (Gracepoint) have all copped recurring roles.

They join fellow new cast members Jensen Ackles (as Beau Arlen) and Reba McEntire (Sunny Barnes), who are set to be heavily involved in the next big mystery.

Mitchell plays Cormac, described as a "backcountry outfitter Sunny Barnes’ charming son."

"He’s the worker bee on her camping trips, making sure guests are always equipped and comfortable."

Gabel is on board as Walter, "a recluse who lives in a cabin in the Montana wilderness."

"His unpredictable nature can make for menacing run-ins with stray hikers."

Cusick, meanwhile, plays Avery, "a well-meaning, successful tech entrepreneur who books himself and his stepdaughter Emily on Barnes’ camping trip."

Pisharody plays Luke, "a city slicker whose girlfriend Paige dragged him onto Sunny Day Excursions for his birthday."

Finally, "Horcher portrays Paige, a New Yorker and Luke’s girlfriend who booked them both on Sunny’s camping trip."

Big Sky is losing its post-Grey's Anatomy slot in the fall, giving it up to new Hilary Swank drama, Alaska.

Big Sky Season 3 will now air Wednesdays at 10 p.m., with the third season set to premiere on September 21.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.