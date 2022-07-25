Chucky Season 2 Trailer Dials Up the Horror as New Alliances Form

Chucky was a breath of fresh air when it launched in 2021, and the official trailer for Chucky Season 2 makes it look like a worthy follow-up.

Dropping during San Diego Comic-Con, the two-minute still shows everyone's favorite killer doll returning in a blaze of glory -- and blood.

We also see the surviving teens of Chucky Season 1, Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon,(Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) as they embark on a new chapter.

This new chapter involves them attending a Catholic school, but it highlights that the trio will never get over the horror they endured when the doll killed his way through town last season.

On an ominous note, Devon Sawa plays a priest who makes the kids aware he knows they will be fine because Chucky is "just a doll."

When has that ever stopped Chucky before? He's always playing a very different angle, and that's part of the fun.

We do know the doll makes his way to the school, seemingly to finish what he started all those years ago.

We see him in the trailer attacking one of the school's nuns and taking it as a compliment that she takes a heart attack at the very sight of him.

It's a huge trailer that packs a thud with all of the revelations.

Nica is back and looking for revenge after what Tiffany did to her, but something tells me Nica will somehow make a short-term alliance with Chucky to get rid of her, once and for all.

We also get a glimpse at the arrival of Glen and Glenda, both played by Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's Lachlan Watson.

Thankfully, we don't have too long to wait.

Chucky Season 2 has landed a Wednesday, October 5 premiere date.

Check out the full trailer below to get up to speed with what's on tap.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.