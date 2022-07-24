Daredevil Revival Gets Supersized Order at Disney+

After months of teases, we finally have confirmation.

Daredevil will rise again.

As announced during a panel for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a new series titled Daredevil: Born Again is real.

What's more, Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio have closed deals to return, meaning this new iteration will be picking up from Daredevil Season 3.

The series started its life at Netflix, lasting three critically-acclaimed seasons before becoming a casualty of the streamer's change in focus.

It was canceled alongside The Punisher, Luke Cage, and Jessica Jones.

An iron-clad deal prevented the characters of these shows from being used in future Marvel projects for a set amount of time.

Ultimately, Cox returned as Matt Murdock on last year's Spider-Man: No Way Home, and is even set to voice the character in a new animated series Spider-Man Freshman Year.

The new series is getting an expanded episode order:

18 episodes.

That's a lot, and given that the original only lasted 39 episodes on Netflix, we're inclined to believe Marvel is doubling down on one of its most popular superheroes.

The original series also starred Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Toby Leonard Moore, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Bob Gunton, Ayelet Zurer, and Rosario Dawson.

It's unclear at this stage whether any of the other cast members will be back, or if this new series will effectively be a reboot.

The series is on track for a 2024 bow on Disney+, and it will form a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Fifth Phase.

Before we see Matt Murdock on his own show, fans will get to see him on the forthcoming She-Hulk Attorney at Law.

Marvel dropped the full trailer for that series during SDCC, and it certainly suggests the imminent arrival will shake up the series.

This series won't be as serious as its predecessors, however, with head writer Jessica Gao declaring it to be "Marvel's first true, half-hour comedy."

"We have some amazing cameos," Gao teased, according to EW.

"I think you know some of them. We've got Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, we've got Tim Roth as Abomination, we've got [Benedict] Wong as Wong."

"And taking this show, bringing it to life was about living up to the Marvel bar. Creating something cinematic, funny, action-packed, and of course, filled with cameos. I won't say anymore."

"We know how much the Marvel fans love Marvel, so it's just such a joy," Tatiana Maslany added.

"But what's so exciting about She-Hulk is this show is very different. It's got very irreverent humor, and She-Hulk herself is trying hard not to be a superhero, which is a fun take."

Check out the She-Hulk trailer below and hit the comments wth your thoughts on the rise of Daredevil.

