Daredevil: Born Again: Everything We Know So Far About the Superhero Revival

We can barely contain our excitement about the news that Disney+ is bringing back Daredevil in a bid to reignite the character for Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The glimpses of Matt Murdock that we got on Echo and Spiderman: No Way Home were great, but we have missed this tortured, hopeless do-gooder and his heart of gold.

At the risk of sounding like a superfan (guilty), this Marvel nerd has faithfully watched everything that has led up to this moment, hoping for an eventual Daredevil return.

Now that it's actually happening, there's a lot to cover -- let's dive in.

Where Will Daredevil: Born Again Pick Up?

It's been nearly six years since Daredevil Season 3 was released, and it feels like yesterday.

We left the Netflix series feeling pretty satisfied, having most of our questions answered. We got to see a whole back story laid out for Karen Page, which we'd been yearning for since the beginning.

In Daredevil Season 3 Episode 13, Matt Murdock's past is blown wide open by the revelation of his mother's identity (who guessed Sister Maggie?).

The entire series brings character after compelling character, weaving artful storylines and creating believable human relationships even between enemies.

Daredevil Season 3 ends with Matt and Fisk making a deal: if Fisk promises to keep Matt's identity a secret and to leave Foggy and Karen alone, Matt won't turn Vanessa in for having an FBI agent killed.

Karen is brought into Nelson & Murdock as a partner. Dex (Bullseye) is seriously injured after Fisk shatters his spine.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to pick up after the events of Daredevil Season 3, The Punisher Season 2, and Echo.

There's a lot of ground to cover because Matt Murdock has been involved in so many Marvel projects that his story is spread out, so pulling everything back together will be an interesting challenge for the Daredevil: Born Again writers.

Daredevil: Born Again Plot (and Spoilers!)

Marvel and Disney+ are keeping details of the show's plot close to the chest, but fans have theories, and if any of them are correct, this show is going to be bleak.

In the comics, Karen Page has a substance addiction, and in a moment of desperation, she sells Matt's identity as Daredevil in exchange for drug money.

This sets off a series of events that involve Fisk making it his mission to ruin Matt's life, and he accomplishes it.

Whether the writers for the show will stick to the comic's plot is unclear, though, so we'll have to wait a while longer for confirmation.

How Many Episodes Will Daredevil: Born Again Have?

We love a good binge, and it looks like Disney+ will give us plenty of episodes to work with.

Daredevil: Born Again is slated to have 18 episodes, five more than Daredevil Season 3.

But it looks like these episodes will be shorter, 30-minute ones, so we may be getting less content overall.

Apparently, the show's 18 episodes will be split into nine half episodes, and we don't know yet what that will look like, but chances are high that it'll mean quite a few cliffhangers.

Who is in the Cast of Daredevil: Born Again?

This is probably one of the most exciting show returns we've seen in a long time, and it's primarily because of the cast. Most of the principal cast from Netflix's Daredevil series is returning, and they're not stopping there.

Our favorite trio will be back: Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, and Elden Henson as Frankin "Foggy" Nelson.

Vincent D'Onofrio is reprising his role as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, who is quite honestly one of the best Marvel villains of all time. D'Onofrio brings his absolute A-game to this character, and we're stoked to see him on this cast.

Another fantastic character who will grace our screens on Daredevil: Born Again is Frank Castle/Punisher, played by the immensely talented Jon Bernthal.

Notably, Fisk's wife Vanessa was recast and will now be played by Sandrine Holt. Ayelet Zurer previously played Vanessa.

Wilson Bethel will bring his talents back to continue playing Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter, also known as Bullseye.

Also joining the cast of Daredevil: Born Again are Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn, Michael Gandolfini as Daniel Blade, Nikki M. James as Kirsten McDuffie, Genneya Walton as BB Urich, Clark Johnson as Cherry, Arty Froushan as Buck Cashman, and

Zabryna Guevara as Sheila River



Has a Trailer for Daredevil: Born Again Been Released?

We know that filming just resumed in January after a ton of delays that have come up since the show was announced.

But as of today, there is no trailer out yet. This isn't surprising since everyone has returned to work in the last few weeks.

Don't worry, though -- as soon as a trailer drops, we'll update this post so you can watch it when we do.

We're hopeful that the powers that be won't keep us waiting too much longer!

When is the Release Date for Daredevil: Born Again?

It pains us to say it, but we've still got a lengthy wait ahead of us before rejoining our friends in Hell's Kitchen.

Disney+ and Marvel have said that Daredevil: Born Again will be ready for release sometime in 2025, so it could still be another year.

A definite release date hasn't been confirmed, but we hope it'll come out toward the beginning of 2025.

The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes contributed to the delay, but things are back on track now, and we're hoping for a speedy completion.

Where to Watch Daredevil: Born Again

Once the show is released, you can watch it exclusively on Disney+, where it'll join the rest of the Marvel catalog.

Will all episodes be released simultaneously, or will they come out one at a time? We don't know yet, but we'll be ready either way.

