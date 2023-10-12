Vincent D'Onofrio Responds to Daredevil: Born Again Firings, Creative Overhaul

After news broke of Daredevil: Born Again's creative overhaul, series star Vincent D'Onofrio is speaking out.

It was reported earlier this week that Disney and Marvel had let go of head writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman.

The decision reportedly came after Disney execs screened completed episodes of the series and decided that the show wasn't working in its current form.

Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio speak onstage during D23 Expo 2022

D'Onofrio, who is reprising the role of Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk in the series, took to social media to respond to a fan who said the actor's posts celebrating the series had "aged poorly."

"Unless you really know what's going there's a chance you could be wrong about this statement," he responded.

Vincent D'Onofrio attends D23 Expo 2022 at Anaheim Convention Center

"We are going to bring forward the best series we can. One we can be proud of. Have some trust my friend, trust."

"Every cool project I've been involved with has evolved constantly during pre-production, production and post," D'Onofrio added.

"It's just reported on these days as if it's big news. It's not. It's a bunch of creatives doing their best to get it right. It's a constant in this business.

I wouldn't have it any other way. Frankly I'd be worried if we were settling for less."

Showrunner Steven DeKnight speaks onstage during the Netflix showrunners panel

Daredevil: Born Again reportedly forgets much of what made the Netflix series a success and is not bringing back several cast members, including Deborah Ann Woll.

Original showrunner Steven DeKnight previously hit out at the "corporate shenanigans" used to revert contracts to a first season.

"It's an old Disney scam where they slightly rename a series to reset contract terms back to first season," DeKnight wrote on X/Twitter.

"Needs to be addressed by all the guilds/unions and crushed!"

Steven S. DeKnight attends "Pacific Rim Uprising" premiere

"From what I understand, I'm not going to see a penny from 'Daredevil: Born Again' because they added the 'Born Again' and can claim it's a completely different show," he explained.

"You know, with the exact same two lead actors (who I love!) playing Daredevil and Fisk."

"Despite my feelings of corporate shenanigans, I was truly excited to see what the new creative team was whipping up," he wrote Wednesday of the overhaul news.

"My heart goes out to all who were affected by this decision. Tomorrow is a better day."

Steven S. DeKnight attends Universal's "Pacific Rim Uprising" premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX

It's unclear at this stage what will become of Daredevil: Born Again, but it would be better to craft a series that feels like a follow-up of the Netflix iteration.

There's a reason it had strong viewership.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments.

