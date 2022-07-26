Echoes Trailer: Michelle Monaghan Plays Twins in Netflix Thriller

The media's obsession with mysteries involving twins is showing no signs of slowing down, and Netflix's latest effort looks like a surefire hit.

Michelle Monaghan is pulling double duty on this one from co-showrunners Brian Yorkey (13 Reasons Why) and Quinton Peeples (Runaways).

Given the previous shows the creatives worked on, we're inclined to believe this will have twists and turns coming from all directions, and that's what we like best.

"Echoes is a mystery thriller about two identical twins, Leni and Gina, who share a dangerous secret," the spoilery synopsis reads.

"Since they were children, Leni and Gina have secretly swapped lives, culminating in a double life as adults: they share two homes, two husbands, and a child but everything in their perfectly choreographed world is thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing."

It certainly sounds similar to The CW's Ringer.

That show was years ahead of its time because it would have been huge had it launched in the world of streaming.

There's something about mysteries involving twins that raises the stakes considerably, largely because we can easily be taken for a ride by the creatives.

There's nothing quite like luring your audience into a false sense of security, only for the rug to be pulled out from under them.

In addition to Monaghan, the cast also includes Matt Bomer (Jack), Daniel Sunjata (Charlie), Ali Stroker (Claudia), Karen Robinson (Sheriff Louise Floss), and Rosanny Zayas (Deputy Paula Martinez).

The cast also includes Michael O'Neill (Victor), Celia Weston (Grandma Georgia Taylor), Gable Swanlund (Mathilda), Tyner Rushing (Maria), Hazel and Ginger Mason (Young Leni and Gina), Alise Willis (Meg), and Maddie Nichols (Natasha).

What a cast!

Netflix has confirmed the series will be limited, spanning seven episodes, so there's no risk of investing your time and not getting a pre-planned conclusion.

Check out the full trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Will you be checking this one out?

All episodes debut on August 19.

