Fanatic Feed: Abbott Elementary Promotion, New Netflix Movie With Stranger Things Star, & More!

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

ABC's hit comedy series, Abbott Elementary, has handed out a promotion to William Stanford Davis, who plays school janitor, Mr. Johnson.

TV Line first reported the news, revealing that the actor has landed a series-regular promotion ahead of Abbott Elementary Season 2.

The comedy, created by and starring Quinta Brunson, emerged as a huge hit for ABC last season and will be moving to a new night in the fall.

ABC announced earlier this year that Wednesday, September 21 is the premiere date, and fans will need to watch in the 9 p.m. hour this time.

Over in the world of HBO Max, the streaming service on Wednesday revealed today a first look from the upcoming two-part event, B. Loved.

Currently shooting in New Jersey, the live-action special stars Peyton List (Cobra Kai) as Bea, a free-spirited teenage ghost who forms a special friendship with the new boy in town, Cole (Michael Cimino, Love, Victor), whose house she has been inhabiting for over 100 years.

Directed by Emily Ting (Tall Girl 2), from a script by Black List Nicholl Fellowship winner, Cesar Vitale, the ghostly romance is scheduled to premiere in time for Valentine’s Day 2023.

"In B. Loved, Bea is an adventurous, funny, curious teenager who also happens to be a host from the 1920s trapped in present day," reads the official logline.

"Though she might find herself getting into precarious situations at times, she loves to explore unknown places."

"Bea gives her heart passionately to the things she loves, and with the help of new friend Cole, she starts to experience the world again."

Netflix also unveiled first photos for its forthcoming movie, Do Revenge.

The cast is headlined by Maya Hawke (Stranger Things) and Camila Mendes (Riverdale).

"After a clandestine meet-cute, Drea (Alpha, fallen it girl) and Eleanor (beta, new alt girl) team up to go after each other’s tormentors," the logline reads.

"Do Revenge is a subverted Hitchock-ian dark comedy featuring the scariest protagonists of all: teenage girls."

It's certainly a compelling hook, right?

The cast is rounded out by Austin Abrams, Rish Shah, Talia Ryder, Ava Capri, Jonathan Daviss, Maia Reficco, Paris Berelc, Alisha Boe, and Sophie Turner.

Lifetime has greenlit the new original movie House of Chains, inspired by the disturbing true story of a troubled married couple who imprisoned their six children within their home due to an intense religious ideology.

The cabler confirmed the pickup of the movie on Wednesday, and it already has a cast.

Mena Suvari (American Woman) and Greyston Holt (The Night Agent) star in the disturbing Ripped from The Headlines story from MarVista Entertainment.

The film also stars Natalie Jane, Carina London Battrick, Callum McAllister, Aias Dalman, Madeleine Kane, Isla Grimes, Owen Irvin McCullough, Hudson Wurster, Joey Carson and Grayson Taylor-Day as the children at various ages.

It is set to launch this fall.

House of Chains tells the story of a seemingly normal, suburban family whose dark secrets remained hidden for years.

Following their own set of strict religious beliefs, parents Laura and Tye keep their children separated from the outside world.

As the children grow older and begin to ask questions Laura and Tye's authoritarian ways grow stronger leading them down a path of child abuse, neglect and imprisonment.

In order to keep their younger siblings safe and to free themselves from the shackles their parents have created the older children band together and risk a harrowing escape to alert authorities and save their family.

