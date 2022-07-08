Gentleman Jack Canceled After Two Seasons at HBO

There will be no third season for HBO's Gentleman Jack.

The premium cabler announced this week that it has canceled the belove drama series after two seasons.

“HBO will not be moving forward with a third season of Gentleman Jack,” the network said in a statement.

“When we began this journey more than five years ago, we knew the series’ creator Sally Wainwright had a uniquely compelling vision, and it’s been tremendously gratifying to see how Anne Lister’s journey has resonated with viewers," the statement continued.

"We are incredibly grateful to Sally, to the impeccable Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle, and to the entire cast and crew for bringing Anne and Ann’s story to life."

"We’d also like to thank our partners at BBC and Lookout Point for their collaboration on two remarkable seasons.”

The series picks up In 1832, when Miss Anne Lister leaves Hastings brokenhearted and heads to the lush landscape of Halifax, West Yorkshire, England to restore her uncle's estate that she has inherited.

While restoring the estate she finds that the family land has a coal mine and that it is being stolen by two brothers.

This unusual lady landowner develops a potentially dangerous romance with another woman, which she records in a cryptic diary.

The series was headlined by Suranne Jones, with the cast also including Sophue Rundle, Joe Armstrong, Amelia Bullmore, Rosie Cavaliero, Gemma Whelan, and Gemma Jones.

“While it is sad news Gentleman Jack will not be renewed, this show has brought so many together, enabled people to share their stories, brought joy, emotion and creativity, and gave me a real connection to you as its audience,” Jones said in a statement after the news broke.

“Anne Lister now has a statue in the Piece Hall. There is a Blue plaque in Holy Trinity church yard celebrating Anne and Ann’s union in 1834. There is a college named after Anne Lister on the East campus at the University of York"

"Shibden now has more visitors than ever before and you will find Anne Lister walks, tours and trails galore when visiting Halifax and its surrounding areas."

“I have never been involved in a show that has made such a huge impact and touched my heart like this one has,” Jones continued.

“It wasn’t always the easiest job I’ve had… but it was always worth it to see the response it got.”

Added Rundle: “What a privilege it has been to play Ann Walker and bring her and Anne Lister’s extraordinary love story back to life."

"I am so proud to have been a part of reclaiming their place in history…. I am overwhelmed by the love this show inspired. And PROUD. So fiercely proud.”

