Gregory Itzin, 24 Star, Dead at 74

Gregory itzin, best known for starring on 24, has died.

He was 74.

24 executive producer and director Jon Cassar shared the sad news Friday.

"My friend Greg Itzin passed away today. He was one of the most talented actors I had the honor to work with, but more than that he was an all around great guy," Cassar wrote.

"He’ll be missed by his 24 family who had nothing but love & respect for him."

"You made your mark, now Rest In Peace friend," the emotional statement continued.

Itzin had a string of exciting roles during his time in the spotlight, but one of his most memorable was on 24, where he initially started as Vice President Charles Logan.

He became one of the central characters on the fifth season when his character became the President.

Itzin earned two Emmy nominations for his work on the FOX espionage drama.

The actor opened up in a 2013 interview about how the series transformed his career.

“[It was] a sea change,” he said at the time.

“I was a working actor and that sort of thing, but now I’m an in resident villain.”

In addition to 24, he starred on Star Trek, playing five different roles across multiple series in that universe.

He also had widely praised roles on Big Love, Covert Affairs, and The Mentalist.

His other TV credits include Friends, L.A. Law, Murder One, Judging Amy, Something Wilder, Profiler, The Nutt House, and Charlie's Angeles.

He also appeared on an episode of NCIS in 2020.

Itzin's 24 co-star Sendhil Ramamurthy paid tribute to the actor following the news of his passing, calling him "A consummate professional and all around lovely man."

"Horrible news," the actor Tweeted.

"Such a pleasure working with you Greg. Sending love to his family."

May Gregory Itzin rest in peace.

