Grey's Anatomy Adds Inventing Anna's Alexis Floyd as New Series Regular

Production is ramping up on Grey's Anatomy Season 19 ahead of its fall launch.

Casting details are beginning to trickle out, and we have some exciting news.

Alexis Floyd is staying in the Shondaland fold, nabbing a series regular role on the ABC medical drama.

Alexis Floyd on Inventing Anna

Fans of Shonda Rhimes' other series will recognize Floyd for starring on the Netflix juggernaut, Inventing Anna.

According to Deadline, Floyd is set to play Simone Griffin, a new surgical resident who is smart, high-achieving, and funny.

Inventing Anna Season 1 Still - Two Stars

Simone has a painful personal history at Grey Sloan and despite growing up in Seattle, never wanted to work at the hospital.

“Grey’s Anatomy, like all of Shonda [Rhimes]’ canon, is a genre re-defining show that remains masterfully committed to diversity, relevancy and vulnerability,” Floyd told Deadline.

“Joining the cast in its 19th season is an immeasurable honor, and quite simply, it’s gonna be wicked fun.”

Despite rumors of its imminent demise, Grey's Anatomy Season 19 was ordered in January, with Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, and James Pickens Jr. all closing deals to return.

Zola's Hero -tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 12

“Grey’s Anatomy is a true phenomenon, beloved by audiences around the world. Whether they catch it live on ABC, or stream it on Hulu or globally on Disney+ or Star+, it’s clear that fans can’t get enough of Shonda Rhimes’ brilliant creation,” said Dana Walden, chairman of entertainment at Walt Disney Television.

“We have enormous faith in Shonda, Krista Vernoff, Ellen Pompeo and the entire creative team to unlock new, untold stories that will continue to focus on modern medicine, tackle the issues that shape the world around us, and resonate deeply with loyal fans for years to come.”

Kevin McKidd (Owen), Camilla Luddington (Jo), Kim Raver (Teddy), Caterina Scorsone (Amelia), Kelly McCreary (Maggie), Jake Borelli (Levi), Chris Carmack (Link), Richard Flood (Cormac), Antony Hill (Winston), and Scott Speedman (Nick) also star.

Residents Face the Heat -tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 10

What are your thoughts on the exciting casting news?

Hit the comments.

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 premieres Thursday, October 6 at 9/8c.

Remember, you can watch Grey's Anatomy online right here via TV Fanatic.

