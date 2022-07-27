iCarly Scores Season 3 Renewal at Paramount+

The iCarly revival will remain alive for another season at Paramount+.

The streaming service officially picked the Miranda Cosgrove series up for a third season today.

The 10-episode second season completed its run earlier this spring and left its fans with a major #Creddie cliffhanger.

The third season will go into production later this year and will premiere in 2023 exclusively on Paramount+ around the world.

“iCARLY’s loyal fan base grew up with Carly, Spencer and Freddie, and have now fallen in love with Harper and Millicent, too,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of streaming for Paramount+.

“We’re thrilled to have Miranda, Jerry, Nathan, Laci and Jaidyn return for a third season and we know Paramount+’s growing YA audience is as well."

"And I, for one, must find out what happens with #Creddie!”

The first two seasons are available to stream exclusively on Paramount+, and in addition to catching up on new iCARLY episodes, fans can also binge all seasons of the original on the streaming platform.

iCARLY stars Miranda Cosgrove as Carly, Jerry Trainor as Spencer, Nathan Kress as Freddie, Laci Mosley as Harper, and Jaidyn Triplett as Millicent.

The series is produced for Paramount+ is produced by Nickelodeon Studios and is executive produced by Ali Schouten-Seeks (Young & Hungry, Diary of a Future President) and Miranda Cosgrove, with Schouten serving as showrunner.

Jerry Trainor, Nathan Kress, and Alissa Vradenburg (The Simple Life) serve as producers.

The original series, which ran from 2007-2012, followed a group of best friends as they created a webcast for and about kids their age while grappling with everyday problems and adventures.

The series has been a huge hit for Paramount+, so renewal was always a sure thing.

It has a global following, which helps when the streaming service is currently hard at work going international.

