iCarly's Nathan Kress on Stunning Cancellation: ‘No One Wanted This to End on a Cliffhanger’

The cast of iCarly is reacting to the news of the show's shocking cancellation after three seasons on Paramount+.

As previously reported, the streaming service swung the axe on Wednesday, leaving fans on an almighty cliffhanger in the process.

"iCarly will not be returning for a fourth season on Paramount+," Paramount+ said in a statement.

"The series had a great three-season run and delivered on what fans really wanted to see with Carly and Freddie finally getting together."

"We want to thank the entire cast, the writers, directors and producers along with the whole crew for their dedication, creativity and talent."

Fans were understandably shocked by the decision because it meant there was no resolution to the various cliffhangers at the end of iCarly Season 3.

"Obviously this stings a bit," Kress shared on X Wednesday.

"We had a lot of story to tell, and we were excited to give you guys the ending you deserved."

"No one wanted to end on a cliffhanger."

"Maybe somehow, someday, we'll find out how [this] story ends."

The actor went on to speak about his time on the series, a revival of the 2007-12 Nickelodeon hit.

"Thank you all for your kindness, love, and undying support for these past 3 seasons."

"I'm so grateful that we were given an opportunity to bring you this story… and I especially want to thank our amazing crew, writers, and my castmates for the greatest workplace and creative environment I could ask for," he added.

"I'm so proud of what we accomplished together. Freddie is forever in my heart, and I'm honored that I was able to put that mantle back on, even for just a few more years."

iCarly starred Miranda Cosgrove as influencer Carly Shay, Jerry Trainor as Carly's brother Spencer, Kress as Freddie, Laci Mosley as Carly's roommate Harper, and Jaidyn Triplett as Freddie's daughter Millicent.

Hopefully, for the fans and the people who worked on the show, Paramount+ will order a movie to wrap up the show.

The original series followed a group of best friends as they created a webcast for and about kids their age while grappling with everyday problems and adventures.

