iCarly Revival Canceled at Paramount+

Looks like Carly and Freddie's endgame will stick.

Paramount+ has canceled its iCarly reboot after three seasons.

"iCarly will not be returning for a fourth season on Paramount+," a Paramount+ spokesperson shared in a statement to TV Line.

"The series had a great three-season run and delivered on what fans really wanted to see with Carly and Freddie finally getting together."

"We want to thank the entire cast, the writers, directors and producers along with the whole crew for their dedication, creativity and talent."

iCarly initially aired on Nickelodeon from 2007-12, with the revival continuing the story, bringing back much of the original cast.

The original series followed a group of best friends as they created a webcast for and about kids their age while grappling with everyday problems and adventures.

iCarly starred Miranda Cosgrove as influencer Carly Shay, Jerry Trainor as Carly's brother Spencer, Nathan Kress as Freddie, Laci Mosley as Carly's roommate Harper, and Jaidyn Triplett as Freddie's daughter Millicent.

News of the cancellation is somewhat surprising because you'd think a show with a legion of fans would secure a pre-planned conclusion.

Long-running shows tend to get the opportunity to end things on their terms, and we're sure fans will not welcome the cancellation decision.

Many revivals or reboots tend to erase many elements of the original, but there's a reason why people continued to tune in:

It was a logical continuation featuring our favorite characters at different life stages.

The brand remains a top draw for Paramount Global, so it feels like something that will be revisited down the line.

Paramount+ recently launched a movie follow-up of Zoey 101, so there's a chance a movie could materialize.

Wouldn't it be great to get one last bit of the series to really say goodbye to the characters?

iCarly was produced for Paramount+ is produced by Nickelodeon Studios and is executive produced by Ali Schouten-Seeks (Young & Hungry, Diary of a Future President) and Miranda Cosgrove, with Schouten serving as showrunner.

Jerry Trainor, Nathan Kress, and Alissa Vradenburg (The Simple Life) served as producers.

Many Paramount+ series are on the bubble, including Wolf Pack, which aired its season finale in March.

Fellow YA drama School Spirits scored a Season 2 renewal in June.

What are your thoughts on the cancellation of iCarly?

Hit the comments.

