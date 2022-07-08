Lenny Von Dohlen Dies; Twin Peaks Star Was 63

Lenny Von Dohlen, best known for playing Harold Smith on Twin Peaks, has died.

He was 63.

The actor's sister, Catherine Von Dohlen, shared the news in a Facebook post this week.

"The world lost a magnificent man on July 5. Brother Len was passionate about everything and everyone," the social media post reads.

"He was always leading; whether it be riveting conversation, an artistic creation or a trip to new places. He loved a good laugh."

"He continues on his spiritual journey. Living life full in his memory," Catherine wrote.

Von Dohlen appeared on four episodes of Twin Peaks, as well as the spinoff movie Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me.

He played Harold, an acquaintance of Laura Palmer, the character whose death kicked off the series premiere.

Laura gave her secret diary to Harold, but her friends wanted access to it to help investigate her murder.

His arc on the show ended when Harold hanged himself, leaving a note in French that translated to:

"I have a lonely soul."

Von Dohlen is also well known for his role in the 1984 flick Electric Dreams, in which he played an architect caught up in a love triangle with his computer.

He also played a villain in the 1997 movie Home Alone 3, the first to not feature original star, Macaulay Culkin.

His most recent roles were in the short film Creator and the feature film For the Weekend.

His other TV roles include Psych, Kent State, Don't Touch, The Equalizer, Tales from the Darkside, Miami Vice, thirtysomething, and Red Dwarf.

Von Dohlen also had a role on The Orville in 2017.

The actor was born on December 22, 1958, in Augusta, Georgia.

May Lenny Von Dohlen rest in peace.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.