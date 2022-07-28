Locke & Key: Netflix Drops Spooky Trailer for Third and Final Season

Are you ready for one last trip to Key House?

Netflix has unveiled the full trailer for Locke & Key Season 3, which will bring the beloved show from Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill to a close.

"The Locke family uncovers more magic within Keyhouse, while a new threat -- the most dangerous one yet -- looms in Matheson with plans of his own for the keys," the logline teases.

From Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), Locke & Key is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family.

Locke and Key on Netflix is the television adaptation of the best-selling comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez for IDW Entertainment.

“Once we began working on the series, we felt three seasons was the ideal length to bring the story of the Locke family and their Keyhouse adventures to a satisfying conclusion,” showrunners Cuse and Averill said in a statement in April of the decision to end the series.

“As storytellers, we are grateful that we had the opportunity to tell our version of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s incredible story exactly the way we wanted. We’re keeping the magical keys, though, for our own personal use.”

Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, Kevin Durand, Sherri Saum, Brendan Hines, and Coby Bird star.

Ending a series can be tough, but it's nice to know that the creatives knew when they wanted to wrap up these arcs.

Far too often, TV shows go on for much longer than they should, and if the official trailer is any indication, it looks like the right time to end Locke & Key.

All of the arcs are reaching full circle.

The show has been shrouded in darkness since the beginning, so we probably should prepare for the worst for the characters.

Check out the full trailer below and be sure to watch the series when it returns

What are your thoughts on it all?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.